Where in the world?

Home to the Anne Frank House, which is now a museum but was formerly where the young author hid with her family during WWII, the city was also once home briefly to the Dutch post-impressionist painter Vincent Van Gogh. It’s modern claims to fame include its coffee shops, iconic architecture and hosting one of the largest LGBTQIA+ festivals in the world. In November the city will also host this year’s European Rotor Show, which Air bp is delighted to be supporting.
The destination we’re in this month is…, Amsterdam, which is served by Amsterdam Schiphol Airport (AMS/EHAM).