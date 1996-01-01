Where in the world?

Located on the mouth of the Amstel River and the Amstel Dam, after which it was named, this city is two metres below sea level. Famed for its network of canals and some 1500 bridges, this city is often referred to as a ‘Venice of the North’. It is also one of the most bicycle-friendly cities in the world.

Home to the Anne Frank House, which is now a museum but was formerly where the young author hid with her family during WWII, the city was also once home briefly to the Dutch post-impressionist painter Vincent Van Gogh. It’s modern claims to fame include its coffee shops, iconic architecture and hosting one of the largest LGBTQIA+ festivals in the world. In November the city will also host this year’s European Rotor Show, which Air bp is delighted to be supporting.

The destination we’re in this month is…, Amsterdam, which is served by Amsterdam Schiphol Airport (AMS/EHAM).