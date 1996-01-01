Where in the world?

As well as playing host to the world’s northernmost marathon, and northernmost university, several breweries in the city have laid claim to the title of world’s northernmost brewery. The city is also home to the only cathedral in Norway made entirely of wood as well as the stunning Arctic Cathedral, fascinating Polaria Museum and a beautiful Alpine botanic garden. It’s also a popular base for whale watching, hiking, dog sledding and snowmobiling.
The city we’re referring to this month is … Tromsø in Norway, which is served by Tromsø/ Langnes (TOS/ ENTC).