Where in the world?

With a rich history dating back to the Viking age, this city is one of the largest in the world north of the Arctic circle. Between mid-May and the end of July, the sun doesn’t dip below the horizon at night, while from late November to mid-January the sun does not rise. It is often described as being one of the best places to see the northern lights.

As well as playing host to the world’s northernmost marathon, and northernmost university, several breweries in the city have laid claim to the title of world’s northernmost brewery. The city is also home to the only cathedral in Norway made entirely of wood as well as the stunning Arctic Cathedral, fascinating Polaria Museum and a beautiful Alpine botanic garden. It’s also a popular base for whale watching, hiking, dog sledding and snowmobiling.

The city we’re referring to this month is … Tromsø in Norway, which is served by Tromsø/ Langnes (TOS/ ENTC).