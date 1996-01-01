Where in the world?

Site Traffic Information and Cookies

Release date:
September 2024
The smallest sovereign state in the Middle East, this destination was one of the first states in the Gulf to discover oil and build a refinery. The island nation is connected to the mainland east coast of Saudi Arabia by the King of Fahd Causeway.

 

It is home to the so called “Tree of Life”a 32-ft. tall tree that is thought to be more than 400 years old. Found in the Arabian desert where is little to no rainfall, it is something of a mystery as to how the tree has survived. Underwater explorers flock to this destination, which is home to the world’s largest underwater theme park featuring a fully submerged Boeing 747 aeroplane. 

 

The destination we’re in this month is… Bahrain, which is served by Bahrain international airport (BAH/ OBBI). This November the airport will once again open its doors and its runway for the Bahrain international airshow.