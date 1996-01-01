Where in the world?

Given this is the coldest capital in the Nordic region, it’s a good thing there’s no shortage of saunas in this destination. Thankfully it’s not freezing all year round though. From mid-May until mid-August this destination is fondly referred to as the “land of the midnight sun” with impossibly long summer days paving the way for plenty of outdoor festivities and alfresco adventures.

Established by a Swedish king in 1550, this city is a Nordic design capital with its boulevards and streets awash with beautiful architecture, intriguing restaurants and design boutiques. It also provides convenient access to the Estonian capital city Tallinn, with ferries providing regular links between the two cities every day. For culture vultures, there’s plenty to keep you entertained from the church built directly into solid rock, the city’s stunning National Library and its sea fortress, which is a World Heritage Site.

The destination we are in this month is… Helsinki, which is served by Helsinki Vantaa Airport (HEL/ EFHK)