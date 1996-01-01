Where in the world?

Officially the sunniest capital in Australia with an average eight hours sunshine a day, this city is awash with outdoor activities and serves as a gateway to the region’s idyllic sandy beaches. One of the most isolated capital cities in the world (its next closest capital city is more than 2,000km away), it is also just a five-hour flight (on a commercial carrier) from Singapore.

When American astronaut, John Glenn, flew over this city in 1962, everyone turned on their lights so he could see the city sparkling below from up in space, earning it the nickname the City of Light. It is also a starting point for the Bibbulmun Track – one of the world’s great long-distance walks and has earned a reputation as a hotspot for caffeine lovers with a plethora of coffee shops to choose from.

The destination we’re in this month is…. Perth in Western Australia, which is served by Perth/ Jandakot (JAD/ YPJT) and Perth International (PER/ YPPH).