Where in the world?

When American astronaut, John Glenn, flew over this city in 1962, everyone turned on their lights so he could see the city sparkling below from up in space, earning it the nickname the City of Light. It is also a starting point for the Bibbulmun Track – one of the world’s great long-distance walks and has earned a reputation as a hotspot for caffeine lovers with a plethora of coffee shops to choose from.
The destination we’re in this month is…. Perth in Western Australia, which is served by Perth/ Jandakot (JAD/ YPJT) and Perth International (PER/ YPPH).