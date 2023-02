Steeped in ancient history, this destination is often referred to as the world’s greatest open-air museum. Straddling the east and west banks of the Nile it is home to a fascinating array of monuments, temples and artefacts that have survived from ancient Thebes, including Karnak Temple, the Valley of the Kings and the Valley of the Queens.

While this destination is also a popular starting point for Nile cruises and felucca trips, it has also been used as a location for several films. The Spy Who Loved Me, Death on the Nile and more recently Transformers, The Revenge of the Fallen, all had scenes filmed here.

The destination we’re in this month is… Luxor, Egypt, which is served by Luxor International Airport (LXR/ HELX).