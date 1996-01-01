Site Traffic Information and Cookies

Where in the world am I?

Release date:
April 2023
Made up of nine volcanic islands spanning 370 miles, this idyllic destination is situated in the North Atlantic Ocean. When measured from their base at the bottom of the ocean to their peaks, the volcanic mountains on these islands are among the tallest in the world.

 

Often referred to as the Hawaii of the mid-Atlantic, this destination is famed for its colourful hydrangeas, which are believed to have been introduced to the islands by Portuguese settlers in the 17th century. A holiday hotspot for golfers and walkers, the islands also offer numerous attractions from their lush green landscapes, volcanic lakes and dark sandy beaches to vineyard covered slopes, charming towns and numerous festivals. 

 

The destination we are in this month is… the Azores, which are served by Ponta Delgada Joao Paulo II Airport (PDL/ LPPD) and Ilha do Pico Airport (PIX/ LPPI).  