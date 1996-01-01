Where in the world am I?

Often referred to as the Hawaii of the mid-Atlantic, this destination is famed for its colourful hydrangeas, which are believed to have been introduced to the islands by Portuguese settlers in the 17th century. A holiday hotspot for golfers and walkers, the islands also offer numerous attractions from their lush green landscapes, volcanic lakes and dark sandy beaches to vineyard covered slopes, charming towns and numerous festivals.
The destination we are in this month is… the Azores, which are served by Ponta Delgada Joao Paulo II Airport (PDL/ LPPD) and Ilha do Pico Airport (PIX/ LPPI).