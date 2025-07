Home to one of the largest and best-preserved ancient Roman amphitheatres, this city is awash with magnificent historical sites. It also has a long history of wine making and ship building and thanks to its coastal location is a major port and industrial centre offering extraordinary Adriatic views.

Think you know the city we’re referring to? Read on for more clues…

Littered with beaches, coves and small islands, this destination is a popular holiday hotspot during the summer months, when it also hosts various festivities, including a film festival. It also has deep roots in aviation with the first aircraft landing here in 1911, although the airport wasn’t officially opened until 1967.

The city is… Pula in Croatia, which is served by Pula Airport (PUY/ LDPL).