Where in the world am I?

Home to the largest train station in Europe, this city is situated at the confluence of three rivers, so is surrounded by water and features a network of small rivers and canals. Embracing the festive spirit, this city is also home to one of the country’s oldest and biggest Christmas markets. Dating back to 1458, the market is open until 23 December.

While this city is located in a country that is known for its beer, what is claimed to be the local brew – Gose Beer - is not actually made locally in the city but is produced in a small nearby market town. The city is also known as being home to one of the oldest European universities dating back to 1406 and is the birthplace of composer and conductor, Wilhelm Richard Wagner.

The destination we’re referring to is…. Leipzig in Germany, which is served by Leipzig-Halle Airport (LEJ/ EDDP) and Leipzig-Altenburg Airport (AOC/ EDAC).