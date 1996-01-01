Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. News and views
  3. Newsletter articles
  4. Where in the world am I?

Where in the world am I?

Grand canal on sunny day in Venice, Italy
Arguably one of Europe’s most picturesque cities, this destination is built on more than 100 small islands in a lagoon in the Adriatic Sea. It is known for its more than 400 bridges and winding network of canals and in 1987 was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site. 

 

One of this city’s most iconic symbols are its gondolas and gondoliers for which new applicants must undergo a strict training protocol with only a handful of gondolier licences issued each year. With no cars, 60% of the total city traffic passes along its Grand Canal, which serves as the main thoroughfare through the city. 

 

The city is…. Venice in Italy, which is served by Venice Tessera Marco Polo (VCE/ LIPZ), named after the merchant Marco Polo, one of the first Europeans to travel to Asia and China. It is also served by Treviso/ S. Angelo/ Antonio Canova (TSF/ LIPH). 