Arguably one of Europe’s most picturesque cities, this destination is built on more than 100 small islands in a lagoon in the Adriatic Sea. It is known for its more than 400 bridges and winding network of canals and in 1987 was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site.

One of this city’s most iconic symbols are its gondolas and gondoliers for which new applicants must undergo a strict training protocol with only a handful of gondolier licences issued each year. With no cars, 60% of the total city traffic passes along its Grand Canal, which serves as the main thoroughfare through the city.

The city is…. Venice in Italy, which is served by Venice Tessera Marco Polo (VCE/ LIPZ), named after the merchant Marco Polo, one of the first Europeans to travel to Asia and China. It is also served by Treviso/ S. Angelo/ Antonio Canova (TSF/ LIPH).