Famous for its annual Fringe Festival and Royal Mile, which runs through the heart of the Old Town and connects the city’s historic castle with the Palace of Holyroodhouse, this destination is also home to the world’s only knighted penguin. From 25 November until 3 January, it is also awash with festive spirit thanks to its Christmas market and Hogmanay celebrations.

This city has many claims to fame, including it being the first city in the world to have its own fire service, a castle built on an extinct volcano and more listed buildings than anywhere in the world. Charles Darwin studied at university here and it was also the birthplace of James Bond actor, Sean Connery.

The destination we’re referring to is…. Edinburgh in Scotland, which is served by Edinburgh International Airport (EDI/ EGPH).