Where in the world am I?

A hugely popular holiday destination during the European summer this island has been inhabited by humans since 7000 BC and is the birthplace of tennis player, Rafael Nadal.

Alongside endless stretches of idyllic Mediterranean coastline, the island also has an amazing range of cave systems and one of the largest underground lakes in the world.

Famous for its crystal-clear waters, the island is home to more than 260 beaches. It also boasts 14 lighthouses, including the oldest functioning lighthouse in the world and is home to the Serra de Tramuntana mountain range. Foodies won’t be disappointed either with their pick of Michelin-starred and charming local eateries to choose from. Make sure you try an ensaimada - a local delicacy made from pastry and filled with pork.

The destination is... Mallorca, which is served by both Palma de Mallorca (PMI/ LEPA) Airport - the third largest airport in Spain - and Mallorca/ Son Bonet (LESB) - one of the island’s first aerodromes.