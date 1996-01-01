Where in the world am I?

Situated in the north of this island state of Australia this city has a population of less than 100,000, however it is one of the region’s most populous cities. It is also one of the country’s oldest cities and features some beautiful Victorian and Georgian architecture.

As well as being the first Australian city to have underground sewers, this destination was also the first Australian city to be lit by hydroelectricity. At the beginning of 2022 it was named Australia’s best town in a poll conducted by travel site Wotif. Meanwhile, earlier in September the air transport hub serving the city and surrounding region was named ‘Airport of the year’ at the inaugural Australian Aviation Awards, for which Air bp was a sponsor.

The destination we’re referring to is…. Launceston in Tasmania, Australia, which is served by Launceston Airport (LST/ YMLT). The airport is currently undergoing an exciting transformation with an AU$10.3 million investment to enhance the passenger experience and improve facilities.