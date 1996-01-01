Site Traffic Information and Cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. News and views
  3. Newsletter articles
  4. Where in the world?

Where in the world?

Release date:
October 2023
The most populous city on the African continent and the largest in this West African country, this destination was also formerly the capital until 1992. It is known for its vibrant music scene and has a rich cultural heritage, as well as a thriving film industry referred to as Nollywood. 

 

Located on the coast of the Gulf of Guinea, this city has an extensive network of lagoons and waterways. It is home to the second longest bridge in Africa and one of the continent’s largest and busiest ports. It is also home to one of the longest canopy walkways in Africa (401m), found at the Lekki Conservation Centre.  

 

The city we’re in this month is… Lagos in Nigeria, which is served by Lagos Murtala Muhammed International Airport (LOS/ DNMM). Open 24 hours, the airport was initially built during World War II and is named after the fourth military ruler of Nigeria.