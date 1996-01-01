Where in the world?

Located on the coast of the Gulf of Guinea, this city has an extensive network of lagoons and waterways. It is home to the second longest bridge in Africa and one of the continent’s largest and busiest ports. It is also home to one of the longest canopy walkways in Africa (401m), found at the Lekki Conservation Centre.
The city we’re in this month is… Lagos in Nigeria, which is served by Lagos Murtala Muhammed International Airport (LOS/ DNMM). Open 24 hours, the airport was initially built during World War II and is named after the fourth military ruler of Nigeria.