Winter wonders in Germany

Whether it’s indulging in the charm of a Christmas market or hitting the slopes for a winter break, here’s our round up of German cities to get you into the festive spirit.

From its collection of markets found in front of the Cathedral and on the banks of the Rhine River as well as various other locations in the city, Cologne has all the festive feels from 18 November to 24 December. Fly to Cologne Bonn (CGN/ EDDK).

For one of Germany’s oldest Christmas markets head to Nuremberg. From 29 November to 24 December) its Christkindlesmarkt is awash with wooden booths selling handmade gifts, Christmas decorations and local delicacies. There’s even a children’s Christmas market complete with a carousel and ferris wheel. Fly to Nuremberg Airport (NUE/ EDDN).

In Munich, Marienplatz comes alive with the Münchner Christkindlmarkt which takes place from 25 November to 24 December. A giant Christmas tree illuminated with thousands of candles towers over the bustling market where stalls offer Bavarian goodies and folk music fills the air. Fly to Munich (MUC/ EDDM).

Dresden’s Striezelmarkt celebrates its 590th year this season. From 27 November to 24 December you can stroll through a giant candle-lit arch and wander around the twinkling wooden huts to stock up on Christmas goodies before taking a spin on the giant ferris wheel. Fly to Dresden (DRS/ EDDC).

You’ll be spoilt for choice in Berlin which is home to over 60 Christmas markets across the city, all starting from around 25 November. You can find everything from Scandinavian and Japanese markets to the iconic Alexanderplatz market. This winter wonderland features more than 100 stalls and a temporary ice rink. Fly to Berlin Brandenberg (BER/ EDDB).

Hit the slopes

When you’ve had your fill of christmas cheer and stocked up on festive treats , why not head to the mountains for some winter sports. Whether its skiing, snowboarding or hiking, resorts such as Winterberg, Ettelsberg, Oberammergau, Sudelfeld, Willingen and Brauneck are easily accessible from these airports.

*Please check the dates of Christmas markets before you fly, as these are subject to change.