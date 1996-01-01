Your opinion matters

We're gathering your feedback on your experiences using your Sterling card so we can make sure our Sterling card offer is as efficient as possible. So please check your inbox for our short survey.

We have partnered with Basis Research, an independent market research consultancy, to undertake the survey. Basis Research is a member of the Market Research Society and is fully GDPR compliant, ensuring the information you provide will be treated in the strictest confidence and handled in a secure manner. The survey is anonymous and only reported back at an aggregated level, meaning no individuals will be identifiable.

We would really appreciate it if you would take the time to input and help us shape the future of Sterling card services.

You should have already received an email inviting you to take the survey, but if you haven't given us your feedback yet, please use this link to access it.