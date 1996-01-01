Delta Air Lines gets closer towards carbon neutral flights

With industry stakeholders keen to show their commitment to carbon neutral growth from 2020 onwards, Delta Air Lines hit the headlines last month when its newest A321 aircraft made its debut carbon neutral flight – a first for the airline



Using biofuels and carbon offsets in coordination with Air BP, this move is Delta’s latest sustainability action toward its long-term goal of a 50% carbon emission reduction by 2050.





Commenting on its latest ‘green’ milestone, Alison Lathrop, Delta’s managing director – Global Environmental, Sustainability and Compliance said:

“We are excited to partner with Air BP and Airbus to power these delivery flights with biofuels and carbon offsets, and will explore opportunities to bring this level of sustainability to all delivery flights going forward.”

Part of a wider range of initiatives being explored by the entire airline industry, Delta’s carbon-free aircraft deliveries are another step in the direction of sustainable air travel and one that we’re proud to be a part of!

