Back in May we were delighted to work alongside a number of companies from across the aviation sector to achieve the ‘Perfect Flight.’ The collaboration between Air BP, Neste, Braathens Regional Airlines, ATR, Halmstad City Airport and Stockholm Bromma Airport resulted in a pioneering low-carbon commercial flight across Sweden



What is the Perfect Flight?

For the first time ever, every element in the flight management process on a regional flight was optimised to keep carbon emissions to a minimum. The Braathens Regional Airlines (BRA) flight between Halmstad City Airport (HAD/ ESMT) in southern Sweden and Stockholm Bromma (BMA/ ESSB), took just over an hour and was fuelled with sustainable aviation fuel produced by Neste and supplied by Air BP.



Even the aircraft used for the flight – an ATR 72-600 turboprop – is one of the most fuel-efficient aircraft, typically producing around 40% fewer carbon emissions per trip compared with other regional jets.



Ahead of the flight, Air BP supplied 30 m3 of blended sustainable aviation fuel containing 10.89 m3 of neat biofuel to Halmstad City Airport. Neste’s sustainable aviation fuel is sourced from non-palm renewable sustainable materials (in this case used cooking oil feedstocks) and produces up to 80% fewer emissions over its life-cycle compared with conventional jet fuel.



Why Sweden?

Sweden is something of a pioneer when it comes to decarbonising aviation. It has committed to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045 and is one of only two countries worldwide to incorporate its net zero target in legislation. Serving as the ideal starting point for the ‘Perfect Flight,’ Halmstad City Airport was one of the first airports in Sweden to offer biojet fuel to its customers in 2017 and has ambitious plans to be fossil free by 2030. In addition, it is one of over 250 locations where Air BP’s operations have been certified as carbon neutral since 2016.



How can we continue to ‘fly greener’?

Commenting after the flight had landed at Stockholm Bromma with an impressive 46% reduction in CO2 emissions, Tom Parsons, Air BP’s commercial development manager said:

“a key takeaway from the flight is how much can be achieved through collaboration.”

Reinforcing the need for sustainable aviation fuel to be more widely available and adopted across the industry, Andreas Teir, Neste’s senior vice president, development/ renewable products said: