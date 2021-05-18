Site traffic information and cookies

  4. Air bp agrees its first sale of sustainable aviation fuel at Munich Airport

Air bp agrees its first sale of sustainable aviation fuel at Munich Airport

Release date:
18 May 2021
  • Air bp has agreed its first sale of SAF at Munich Airport; a business aviation operator will start to purchase SAF from June for its aircraft fleet. 
  • This follows Air bp’s recent SAF supply to three UK locations: London Biggin Hill, Hawarden and Centreline FBO Bristol and France’s Clermont Ferrand.
  • Air bp has now supplied SAF to more than 20 locations globally.

Air bp, the international aviation fuel products and service supplier, has confirmed an agreement for its first sale of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at Munich Airport (MUC/EDDM). A business aviation operator will start to purchase SAF from the beginning of June. This marks the second location in Germany where Air bp has supplied SAF, the first being in December 2019 at Hamburg Finkenwerder Airport (XFW/EDHI).


This latest supply agreement follows Air bp’s recent SAF supply to three UK locations: London Biggin Hill, Airbus-owned Hawarden and Centreline FBO Bristol and one in France, at Clermont Ferrand. These agreements reinforce the importance of collaboration between fuel supplier, airport and customer in driving the demand for SAF needed if the industry is to meet its lower carbon goals. 


The SAF supplied by Air bp is made from waste based sustainable feedstocks such as used cooking oil which is blended with traditional jet fuel. The SAF blend supplied is around 35% SAF and 65% traditional jet fuel. The SAF component provides a lifecycle carbon reduction of around 80% compared to the traditional jet fuel it replaces1

 

 Andreea Moyes, sustainability director, Air bp, said: 

 

We are delighted to see more SAF supply in Germany, an important aviation market for Air bp. We are working with all stakeholders to explore the viable sale and purchase of SAF, which we believe is one of the aviation industry’s key routes to decarbonizing the industry, and helping the world get to net zero.

Jürgen Kuper, Air bp general manager for Central Europe and Benelux, added: 

 

This latest supply reinforces our capability in the supply of SAF. We continue to work with airports and customers to identify other opportunities for SAF supply in the region and urge interested parties to come forward and contact Air bp.

 

Air bp was involved in fuelling the first SAF flight by an airline in February 2008 and since then has been enabling ground-breaking test flights and investing in sustainable alternative fuels.

 

Air bp markets fuel at almost 40 airports in Germany.

 

1Certified under the ISCC system and compared to the EU RED fossil fuel comparator.

Editor's notes

 

About Air bp:

As the aviation division of bp, Air bp is one of the world’s leading suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. It has been
investing in the aviation industry for more than 90 years to keep people flying safely around the world. In 2019 we supplied over 6.7 billion gallons of aviation fuel, fuelling over 7,000 flights per day at over 800 locations in more than 55 countries – that’s more than five planes a minute.

 

Its customers include commercial airlines, the military, business and private aircraft owners, airports and airfield operators. Air bp has a wide range of services to support its fuel offer including the design, build and operation of fueling facilities, technical consultancy and training, low carbon solutions, the Sterling Card for efficient general aviation refueling and innovative digital platforms to increase efficiency and reduce risk. As the aviation division of bp, Air bp is one of the world's leading suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. It has been investing in the aviation industry for more than 90 years to keep people flying safely around the world. In 2019 we supplied over 6.7 billion gallons of aviation fuel, fuelling over 7,000 flights per day at over 800 locations in more than 55 countries – that's more than five planes a minute.

 

 

 

