Air bp, the international aviation fuel products and services supplier, returns to the Dubai Airshow (Stand 1328) during 14-18 November at Dubai World Central (DWC) and global aviation sustainability director, Andreea Moyes will be speaking at the Aviation Sustainability Conference taking place live at the Dubai Air Show on Monday, 15 November.
Air bp has been active in the Middle East for nearly 90 years, providing fuel and services to general aviation, commercial aviation and military customers. Through its direct business and joint ventures, Air bp is currently operational in UAE, Iraq, Egypt, Bahrain Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Lebanon.
Air bp’s award-winning digital Airfield Automation technology is now available at two locations in the UAE – at Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Sharjah Aviation Services Company at Sharjah International Airport (SHJ). Designed to enhance reliability in airport fuelling operations, Airfield Automation has been well received by operators who have reported increased efficiency in refuelling.
Growth in the Middle East
The Middle East is an important strategic market for Air bp. It currently markets fuel at 20 locations throughout the region providing fuel and services to around 190 general aviation, commercial aviation and military customers. In line with its track record of investment and strengthening its presence in the region, Air bp has also added new customers.
Having been awarded a 10-year concession to supply and provide into-plane jet fuel services at Erbil International Airport (EBL/ ORER) in Northern Iraq in 2014, Air bp is expanding its services and extending its concession to 2034. Air bp is the majority shareholder in MMAFCO, the JV at the airport and has worked closely with the Ministry of Natural Resources and the largest local refinery (KAR) to enable stable jet fuel production and supply in line with international standards. As part of the new agreement, Air bp has also committed to rehabilitating Erbil Airport’s fuel farm.
Recently, Air bp established a new aircraft fuelling joint venture (JV) at Baghdad International Airport (BGW/ORBI). The new JV is another exciting development that further extends Air bp’s reach in the region through its joint ground handling, cargo and aircraft fuelling joint venture, called MASIL. The joint venture is focused on upscaling both ground handling and fuel supply and aircraft refuelling operations to international standards.
The JV aims to provide a range of services with a remit to bring world class standards and global industry expertise to further improve the customer experience, safety and operational standards at the airport. Air bp is providing assurance on all aspects of fuel supply and aircraft refuelling operations. This includes providing world class operating standards, workforce training to enhance knowledge and competence, and advice on product quality, operations, HSSE and maintenance.
Sustainable solutions
In September, Air bp unveiled its ‘book and claim’ solution. Certification is to be provided by the Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials (RSB). This solution can provide customers with wider market access for the optimal supply of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).
As the aviation division of bp, Air bp is one of the world’s leading suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. It has been
investing in the aviation industry for more than 90 years to keep people flying safely around the world. In 2019 we supplied over 6.7 billion gallons of aviation fuel, fuelling over 7,000 flights per day at over 700 locations in more than 55 countries – that’s more than five planes a minute.
Its customers include commercial airlines, the military, business and private aircraft owners, airports and airfield operators. Air bp has a wide range of services to support its fuel offer including the design, build and operation of fueling facilities, technical consultancy and training, low carbon solutions, the Sterling Card for efficient general aviation refueling and innovative digital platforms to increase efficiency and reduce risk.