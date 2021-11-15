Air bp returns to the Dubai Airshow this year as a key sponsor and exhibitor; Air bp will have speaker representation at the show’s Aviation Sustainability Conference

Air bp’s Airfield Automation technology is now live at two UAE locations; operators report increased efficiency in fuelling

Air bp grows its business with a new joint venture at Baghdad International Airport and a contract extension at Erbil International Airport, Iraq as it prepares to mark 90 years in the region next year

Air bp, the international aviation fuel products and services supplier, returns to the Dubai Airshow (Stand 1328) during 14-18 November at Dubai World Central (DWC) and global aviation sustainability director, Andreea Moyes will be speaking at the Aviation Sustainability Conference taking place live at the Dubai Air Show on Monday, 15 November.

Air bp has been active in the Middle East for nearly 90 years, providing fuel and services to general aviation, commercial aviation and military customers. Through its direct business and joint ventures, Air bp is currently operational in UAE, Iraq, Egypt, Bahrain Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Lebanon.

Air bp’s award-winning digital Airfield Automation technology is now available at two locations in the UAE – at Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Sharjah Aviation Services Company at Sharjah International Airport (SHJ). Designed to enhance reliability in airport fuelling operations, Airfield Automation has been well received by operators who have reported increased efficiency in refuelling.

William Lin, bp’s executive vice president, regions, cities & solutions, said:

I am excited to attend this year’s Dubai Airshow. The aviation sector is very important to bp and we can help it to decarbonise by working closely with airlines, airports and others in the industry to help them achieve their low carbon objectives. Earlier this year we announced a decarbonisation strategic partnership with Qantas, and, working with ADNOC and Masdar, we intend to pioneer decarbonised air corridors between the UK and UAE – one of the busiest global air travel routes.

Growth in the Middle East

The Middle East is an important strategic market for Air bp. It currently markets fuel at 20 locations throughout the region providing fuel and services to around 190 general aviation, commercial aviation and military customers. In line with its track record of investment and strengthening its presence in the region, Air bp has also added new customers.

Having been awarded a 10-year concession to supply and provide into-plane jet fuel services at Erbil International Airport (EBL/ ORER) in Northern Iraq in 2014, Air bp is expanding its services and extending its concession to 2034. Air bp is the majority shareholder in MMAFCO, the JV at the airport and has worked closely with the Ministry of Natural Resources and the largest local refinery (KAR) to enable stable jet fuel production and supply in line with international standards. As part of the new agreement, Air bp has also committed to rehabilitating Erbil Airport’s fuel farm.

Recently, Air bp established a new aircraft fuelling joint venture (JV) at Baghdad International Airport (BGW/ORBI). The new JV is another exciting development that further extends Air bp’s reach in the region through its joint ground handling, cargo and aircraft fuelling joint venture, called MASIL. The joint venture is focused on upscaling both ground handling and fuel supply and aircraft refuelling operations to international standards.

The JV aims to provide a range of services with a remit to bring world class standards and global industry expertise to further improve the customer experience, safety and operational standards at the airport. Air bp is providing assurance on all aspects of fuel supply and aircraft refuelling operations. This includes providing world class operating standards, workforce training to enhance knowledge and competence, and advice on product quality, operations, HSSE and maintenance.

Duce Gotora vice president of strategy and sustainability, commented:

We see a strong future for aviation in Iraq and are excited to be involved in this market and contribute to its future development and success. Over time, Air bp and its partners aim to build a strong and sustainable business in Iraq, drawing upon the global expertise of the partners combined with developing local skills in Iraq.

Sustainable solutions

In September, Air bp unveiled its ‘book and claim’ solution. Certification is to be provided by the Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials (RSB). This solution can provide customers with wider market access for the optimal supply of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

Elida Cavic, vice president aviation South Europe, Middle East & Africa, Air bp, said: