Air BP achieves carbon neutral status across 250 airport operations

31 October 2016

Air BP has become the first aviation fuel supplier to achieve carbon neutrality for its into-plane fuelling services across an international network of over 250 Air BP operated facilities. The achievement follows a two-year journey, and was assured by the independent sustainability specialist company, ERM CVS Ltd.

 

Air BP carbon neutrality supports Air BP’s Environmental Solutions offer, which involves quantifying greenhouse gas emissions at Air BP operated locations from the point at which fuel is delivered to onsite airport storage facilities, to the sale of fuel ‘at the aircraft wing tip’. Carbon credits were purchased, with the support of BP Target Neutral, which invests in low carbon development projects around the world, to offset the emissions.

 

We are extremely proud to achieve this significant accreditation. It demonstrates we are 100% committed to our environmental strategy, as well as supporting the aviation industry’s ambitious carbon reduction goals. We are leading by example, and expect this recognition will inspire and influence others.Jon Platt, vice presidentAir BP

 

Air BP has made a 10-year commitment to retaining the accreditation through adhering to a carbon reduction plan. The plan targets a five percent reduction in carbon emissions using a number of initiatives. These include driving efficiency in technologies such as start/stop technology on vehicles; improving operational efficiency of waste management and stock management; maximising the options for supplying biofuel; and introducing initiatives on which to develop a lower carbon future. Any residual emissions, following these reductions, will be offset through BP Target Neutral.

 

Air BP is also helping customers to achieve their carbon reduction goals through its Environmental Solutions offer launched at this year’s European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition. The offer involves the provision of technical capabilities and knowledge to help customers achieve their carbon goals through a ‘reduce, replace and neutralise’ management approach.

  • As the aviation division of BP, Air BP is one of the world’s leading suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. We have been investing in the aviation industry for over 90 years to keep people flying safely around the world. We supply around 6.6 billion gallons of aviation fuel a year; fuelling over 6,000 flights a day at over 800 locations in more than 55 countries - that's more than four planes a minute.
  • Our customers include commercial airlines, the military, business and private aircraft owners, airports and airfield operators. We have a wide range of services to support our fuel offer including the design, build and operation of fuelling facilities, technical consultancy and training, low carbon solutions, the Sterling Card for efficient general aviation refuelling and innovative digital platforms to increase efficiency and reduce risk.

