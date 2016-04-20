Air BP acquires a stake in RocketRoute

International fuel supplier Air BP announced today at the Aero Friedrichshafen Show in Germany that it has formalized its relationship with RocketRoute by taking a minority stake in the global flight planning business.

The move strengthens the existing relationship between the two companies which will enable them to jointly continue developing new technology solutions that simplify the complexity of flight planning and fuel purchasing for private pilots, owners, operators and flight departments. In the coming months, RocketRoute, supported by Air BP, will be announcing more exciting new solutions for customers.

Air BP and RocketRoute will co-host at Aero Friedrichshafen, 20 – 23 April, booth numbers A4-211/A4-205 respectively. Both parties will demonstrate the full capabilities, ease of use, and benefits of the flight planning and fuel uplift tool on smartphones and tablets throughout the event.

Air BP is an integral part of the aviation supply chain so we want to be able to offer our customers tools that enable them to operate more efficiently. The decision to invest in RocketRoute demonstrates the importance we attribute to the ability of technology to support this. We are delighted to be working even more closely with RocketRoute. Together we hope to create a product that will become a “must have” in the aviation market. Norbert Kamp Chief Commercial Officer, Air BP



“We are delighted to have Air BP as an investor in our business. We now have the resources to deliver the full potential of our company, and have access to a truly international network of airports through Air BP,” said Kurt Lyall, RocketRoute, Co-Founder and CFO.



Air BP started working with RocketRoute in 2014 to incorporate information about Air BP’s worldwide fuel network. RocketRoute is a cloud-based solution that works online, and via the RocketRoute app, on personal electronic devices. It smartly integrates, into one service, a number of features including flight planning, fuel purchasing, crew briefing, flight plan filing, dispatch and flight tracking. Both Air BP and RocketRoute offer 24-hour support to customers to further bolster the service.