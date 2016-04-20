Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. News and views
  3. Press releases
  4. Air BP acquires a stake in RocketRoute

Air BP acquires a stake in RocketRoute

Release date:
20 April 2016

International fuel supplier Air BP announced today at the Aero Friedrichshafen Show in Germany that it has formalized its relationship with RocketRoute by taking a minority stake in the global flight planning business.

 

The move strengthens the existing relationship between the two companies which will enable them to jointly continue developing new technology solutions that simplify the complexity of flight planning and fuel purchasing for private pilots, owners, operators and flight departments. In the coming months, RocketRoute, supported by Air BP, will be announcing more exciting new solutions for customers.

 

Air BP and RocketRoute will co-host at Aero Friedrichshafen, 20 – 23 April, booth numbers A4-211/A4-205 respectively. Both parties will demonstrate the full capabilities, ease of use, and benefits of the flight planning and fuel uplift tool on smartphones and tablets throughout the event.

 

Air BP is an integral part of the aviation supply chain so we want to be able to offer our customers tools that enable them to operate more efficiently. The decision to invest in RocketRoute demonstrates the importance we attribute to the ability of technology to support this. We are delighted to be working even more closely with RocketRoute. Together we hope to create a product that will become a “must have” in the aviation market.Norbert KampChief Commercial Officer, Air BP

 
“We are delighted to have Air BP as an investor in our business. We now have the resources to deliver the full potential of our company, and have access to a truly international network of airports through Air BP,” said Kurt Lyall, RocketRoute, Co-Founder and CFO.

Air BP started working with RocketRoute in 2014 to incorporate information about Air BP’s worldwide fuel network. RocketRoute is a cloud-based solution that works online, and via the RocketRoute app, on personal electronic devices. It smartly integrates, into one service, a number of features including flight planning, fuel purchasing, crew briefing, flight plan filing, dispatch and flight tracking. Both Air BP and RocketRoute offer 24-hour support to customers to further bolster the service.

Editor's notes - about Air BP
 

  • As the aviation division of BP, Air BP is one of the world's largest suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. It currently supplies over seven billion gallons of jet kerosene and aviation gasoline to its customers across the globe each year.
  • Through its direct operations, Air BP fueled more than 6,000 flights every day – that’s over four aircraft every minute or one every 15 seconds. The company operates at more than 700 global locations in over 50 countries serving customers from the private pilot to some of the world’s largest airlines.
  • Air BP’s technical and operations experts provide a complete aviation fuel consultancy service, including the design, build and operation of aviation fuelling facilities, to help customers protect their operations and manage risks.
  • Customers range from domestic and international airlines, the military, business and private aircraft owners, as well as international airports and airfield operators.
  • Air BP’s services for the General Aviation and Business Aviation sector include the Sterling Card, which can be used throughout the global network, including self-serve locations, providing easy access to fuel for thousands of Air BP clients including private pilots, aircraft management companies and corporate flight departments. Air BP’s card programmes were introduced in 1993 to bridge the gap between airline, general business and private aviation customers as an easy means of payment for aviation fuel on an as needed basis.
  • For a full list of locations served by Air BP go to www.airbp.com/wheretofind


Editor's notes - about RocketRoute Ltd
 

  • Founded in 2010, RocketRoute is a flight planning and navigation system built for jets and turboprops. The company has processed over one million flights and has over 100,000 registered users worldwide. RocketRoute represents a modern and advanced solution that works online and on mobile. The system integrates into one service flight planning, briefing, filing, dispatch and flight tracking. The system is backed-up with a full-time operational support team. Ease of use, superb value for money and innovation has remained at the heart of the company's values since its formation. 
  • For more information visit www.rocketroute.com

Further enquiries

 

For all advertising, PR & media requests, in all instances please contact Emerald Media:

Visit Emerald Media website

Email: airbp.advertising@emeraldmedia.co.uk  