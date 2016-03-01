Air BP activity honoured with Special Civil Merit Award by President of Albania

BP has been recognised as one of the best performing companies in Albania by the President of Albania, Bujar Nishani, who presented the “Special Civil Merit Award” to Fabio Amatucci, Air BP Central Mediterranean Cluster Manager, at a reception for leading members of the Albanian business community on the 19 February.

BP’s presence in Albania is concerned predominately with Air BP activity and it has grown its operations there significantly since it started over 22 years ago with Air BP supplying aviation fuel at Tirana International Airport Mother Theresa. In 1993 the airport handled approximately 130,000 passengers and today over 1.8 million pass through.

In this time Air BP overcame numerous challenges to ensure fuel quality and safe operations. One of the greatest tests was the Kosovo conflict. Air BP had to transform its infrastructure to meet a ten fold increase in demand created by military air operations and solve a range of logistical issues to ensure an uninterrupted fuel supply.

Since then Air BP has continued to invest in improving safety and efficiency. In 2002 Air BP started bringing in fuel by sea to overcome the risks of transporting it by road from Greece. In 2011 it started operating a fuel farm within the airport boundary which had been built to the highest international standards.

In 2003 BP became a founding member of the Albanian British Chamber of Commerce (ABCCI). The company regularly works with the local community supporting education initiatives.

