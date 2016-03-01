Air BP activity honoured with Special Civil Merit Award by President of Albania

Site traffic information and cookies

Release date:
1 March 2016

BP has been recognised as one of the best performing companies in Albania by the President of Albania, Bujar Nishani, who presented the “Special Civil Merit Award” to Fabio Amatucci, Air BP Central Mediterranean Cluster Manager, at a reception for leading members of the Albanian business community on the 19 February.

 

BP’s presence in Albania is concerned predominately with Air BP activity and it has grown its operations there significantly since it started over 22 years ago with Air BP supplying aviation fuel at Tirana International Airport Mother Theresa. In 1993 the airport handled approximately 130,000 passengers and today over 1.8 million pass through.

 

In this time Air BP overcame numerous challenges to ensure fuel quality and safe operations. One of the greatest tests was the Kosovo conflict. Air BP had to transform its infrastructure to meet a ten fold increase in demand created by military air operations and solve a range of logistical issues to ensure an uninterrupted fuel supply.

 

Since then Air BP has continued to invest in improving safety and efficiency. In 2002 Air BP started bringing in fuel by sea to overcome the risks of transporting it by road from Greece. In 2011 it started operating a fuel farm within the airport boundary which had been built to the highest international standards.

 

In 2003 BP became a founding member of the Albanian British Chamber of Commerce (ABCCI). The company regularly works with the local community supporting education initiatives.

Editor's notes - about Air BP
 

  • As the aviation division of BP, Air BP is one of the world's largest suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. It currently supplies over seven billion gallons of jet kerosene and aviation gasoline to its customers across the globe each year.
  • Through its direct operations, Air BP fueled more than 6,000 flights every day – that’s over four aircraft every minute or one every 15 seconds. The company operates at more than 700 global locations in over 50 countries serving customers from the private pilot to some of the world’s largest airlines.
  • Air BP’s technical and operations experts provide a complete aviation fuel consultancy service, including the design, build and operation of aviation fuelling facilities, to help customers protect their operations and manage risks.
  • Customers range from domestic and international airlines, the military, business and private aircraft owners, as well as international airports and airfield operators.
  • Air BP’s services for the General Aviation and Business Aviation sector include the Sterling Card, which can be used throughout the global network, including self-serve locations, providing easy access to fuel for thousands of Air BP clients including private pilots, aircraft management companies and corporate flight departments. Air BP’s card programmes were introduced in 1993 to bridge the gap between airline, general business and private aviation customers as an easy means of payment for aviation fuel on an as needed basis.
  • For a full list of locations served by Air BP go to www.airbp.com/wheretofind

