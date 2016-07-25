Air BP adds 62 Signature Flight Support locations to US Sterling Card network

From 1 August Air BP Sterling Card customers will be able to refuel at 62 US locations operated by Signature Flight Support Corporation. The new service enables Signature Flight Support to accept the Air BP Sterling Card at its network of Field-base Operator (FBO) locations across the US. As with any new Sterling Card agreement implementation, Air BP has worked with Signature Flight Support to audit each site to ensure customers receive the high standards expected from both companies.

The implementation delivers a broadened offering to Sterling Card customers at the US Signature locations. Customers will benefit from the convenience of using the Air BP Sterling Card to pay for aviation fuel, as well as being able to purchase other ancillary flight support services. These services include ramp, lavatory and water services, lubricants, de-icing, merchandise, and other FBO and aviation-related services enabling Sterling Card customers to purchase flight essentials with one single payment. This latest collaboration between Air BP and Signature builds on a long established relationship between the two companies.

“We are delighted that this latest development in our relationship with Signature has resulted in our Sterling Card holders benefiting from a significant expansion of our network in the all-important North American market. Now our customers can access the best fuel provision and FBO services with one card program. We are working exclusively with Signature at each of these locations, and anticipate the value-added services offering will attract new customers to Signature”, said Julio Casas, Air BP North America general aviation director.

We are pleased to offer our customers a new payment option utilizing the Air BP Sterling Card. Air BP is a world-class partner for Signature and the convenience that this card provides for our customers will further enhance their experience at our FBOs. Maria Sastrz President and chief operating officer for Signature Flight Support

Pilots, aircraft management companies, and corporate flight departments use the Sterling Card across Air BP’s global network of over 700 Sterling Card locations. In addition to the convenience and ease of using a cashless means of paying for fuel, card holders benefit from 24/7 support from the global Air BP out-of-hours team, a dedicated account manager and easy administration via the interactive ‘eNabler’ paperless electronic invoicing system.