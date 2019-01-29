Air BP adds exclusive Spanish destination La Perdiz to its network

Air BP, the international aviation fuel products and service supplier, has added La Perdiz (LEIZ) airport on the La Nava estate to its Spanish network. This latest addition to the network brings the total number of Air BP’s locations in Spain to 49.
Effective immediately, Air BP will supply Jet A-1 fuel at La Perdiz, one of Spain’s most exclusive country destinations. Air BP customers will benefit from convenient direct access to the location, rapid turnarounds and a high degree of discretion at this dedicated business aviation airport.
Customers will be able to use their Air BP Sterling Card to purchase fuel, in addition to ordering and paying for fuel via the RocketRoute MarketPlace platform. Air BP has invested in a state of the art 30m3 capacity ‘Eagle’ fuel tank at La Perdiz airport which complies with the highest international (JIG 4) standards.
Customers can refuel at La Perdiz from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset, local time, seven days per week with prior landing permission. La Perdiz is located two hours from Madrid and handles around 125 international and domestic general aviation and business aviation flights per year.
La Nava is located in Castilla La Mancha, the land of Don Quixote. The resort is popular with those who enjoy country sports and is an ideal location for private meetings or exclusive special events.
For all advertising, PR & media requests, in all instances please contact Emerald Media:
In order to utilize the ‘safe harbor’ provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the ‘PSLRA’), BP is providing the following cautionary statement. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements – that is, statements related to future, not past events and circumstances – which may relate to one or more of the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of BP and certain of the plans and objectives of BP with respect to these items. These statements are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as ‘will’, ‘expects’, ‘is expected to’, ‘aims’, ‘should’, ‘may’, ‘objective’, ‘is likely to’, ‘intends’, ‘believes’, ‘anticipates’, ‘plans’, ‘we see’ or similar expressions. Actual results may differ from those expressed in such statements, depending on a variety of factors including the risk factors set forth in our most recent Annual Report and Form 20-F under “Risk factors” and in any of our more recent public reports.
Our most recent Annual Report and Form 20-F and other period filings are available on our website at www.bp.com, or can be obtained from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or on its website at www.sec.gov.