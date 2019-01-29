Site traffic information and cookies

Air BP adds exclusive Spanish destination La Perdiz to its network

29 January 2019
  • Air BP has started supplying Jet A-1 fuel at La Perdiz airport on the La Nava estate in Spain.
  • This latest addition to the network brings the total number of Air BP’s locations in Spain to 49.
  • Air BP customers will benefit from direct access to one of Spain’s most exclusive country destinations.


Air BP, the international aviation fuel products and service supplier, has added La Perdiz (LEIZ) airport on the La Nava estate to its Spanish network. This latest addition to the network brings the total number of Air BP’s locations in Spain to 49.


Effective immediately, Air BP will supply Jet A-1 fuel at La Perdiz, one of Spain’s most exclusive country destinations. Air BP customers will benefit from convenient direct access to the location, rapid turnarounds and a high degree of discretion at this dedicated business aviation airport.


Customers will be able to use their Air BP Sterling Card to purchase fuel, in addition to ordering and paying for fuel via the RocketRoute MarketPlace platform. Air BP has invested in a state of the art 30m3 capacity ‘Eagle’ fuel tank at La Perdiz airport which complies with the highest international (JIG 4) standards.

 

La Perdiz is a highly convenient location for travellers given its location directly on the La Nava estate. If we add to this a service specifically designed for general aviation without waiting times, it will become a very popular destination in our network. We are ready to deliver a premium service and welcome all customers visiting La Perdiz this year.Jesús Presa FernandezGeneral Aviation Account Manager Air BP Spain

 

Customers can refuel at La Perdiz from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset, local time, seven days per week with prior landing permission. La Perdiz is located two hours from Madrid and handles around 125 international and domestic general aviation and business aviation flights per year.


La Nava is located in Castilla La Mancha, the land of Don Quixote. The resort is popular with those who enjoy country sports and is an ideal location for private meetings or exclusive special events.

Editor's notes - about Air BP

 

  • As the aviation division of BP, Air BP is one of the world’s leading suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. We have been investing in the aviation industry for over 90 years to keep people flying safely around the world. We supply around 6.6 billion gallons of aviation fuel a year; fuelling over 6,000 flights a day at over 800 locations in more than 55 countries - that's more than four planes a minute.
  • Our customers include commercial airlines, the military, business and private aircraft owners, airports and airfield operators. We have a wide range of services to support our fuel offer including the design, build and operation of fuelling facilities, technical consultancy and training, low carbon solutions, the Sterling Card for efficient general aviation refuelling and innovative digital platforms to increase efficiency and reduce risk.

