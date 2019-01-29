Air BP adds exclusive Spanish destination La Perdiz to its network

Air BP has started supplying Jet A-1 fuel at La Perdiz airport on the La Nava estate in Spain.

Air BP, the international aviation fuel products and service supplier, has added La Perdiz (LEIZ) airport on the La Nava estate to its Spanish network. This latest addition to the network brings the total number of Air BP’s locations in Spain to 49.





Effective immediately, Air BP will supply Jet A-1 fuel at La Perdiz, one of Spain’s most exclusive country destinations. Air BP customers will benefit from convenient direct access to the location, rapid turnarounds and a high degree of discretion at this dedicated business aviation airport.



Customers will be able to use their Air BP Sterling Card to purchase fuel, in addition to ordering and paying for fuel via the RocketRoute MarketPlace platform. Air BP has invested in a state of the art 30m3 capacity ‘Eagle’ fuel tank at La Perdiz airport which complies with the highest international (JIG 4) standards.

La Perdiz is a highly convenient location for travellers given its location directly on the La Nava estate. If we add to this a service specifically designed for general aviation without waiting times, it will become a very popular destination in our network. We are ready to deliver a premium service and welcome all customers visiting La Perdiz this year. Jesús Presa Fernandez General Aviation Account Manager Air BP Spain

Customers can refuel at La Perdiz from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset, local time, seven days per week with prior landing permission. La Perdiz is located two hours from Madrid and handles around 125 international and domestic general aviation and business aviation flights per year.



La Nava is located in Castilla La Mancha, the land of Don Quixote. The resort is popular with those who enjoy country sports and is an ideal location for private meetings or exclusive special events.

