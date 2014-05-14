Air BP adds sixteen new airports to Chinese network

UK-headquartered aviation fuel supplier Air BP continues to grow its international footprint with the addition of a further sixteen airports to its Chinese fuel network for General Aviation customers. The new airport locations are being operated in conjunction with Air BP’s local joint venture partner Bluesky (South China Bluesky Aviation Oil Company). This brings the total number of sites where Air BP provides fuel for international clients in China to twenty. The additional sites have extended the fuel supplier’s reach to stretch from Beijing in the North along the central corridor, to Shenzhen in the South with new airports being served in the provinces of Guangdong, Guangxi, Hunan, Hubei and Henan.

Air BP already provides fuel at Beijing (PEK), Shenzhen (SZX), Shanghai (SHA), Tianjin (TSN) and with the addition of Guangzhou (CAN) in Guangdong, now offers fuel services at the five largest cities in China. Air BP’s rapid expansion has been stimulated by the rise of GA activity in the country as the number of international and domestic, privately owned and operated aircraft continues to grow at a significant pace.

Miguel Moreno, General Aviation Manager, Air BP commented, “The general aviation market is relatively underdeveloped in China but is experiencing a period of rapid growth. Last year saw around 20 000 business aviation movements at the airports Air BP serves and we are pleased to continue to expand our business operations in the region. Adding sixteen new locations to our network will significantly benefit our international clients who are regularly flying throughout the region.”

The latest announcement follows the news, confirmed at ABACE 2014, that Air BP continues to strengthen its partnership with Deer Jet, the largest general aviation operator across China and throughout Asia. Air BP currently supplies each of Deer Jet’s 62 business jets with its global fuel card - the Sterling Card – and the relationship is set to develop further over the next twelve months. Deer Jet, which offers business aviation charter and aircraft management services, utilises a mixed fleet of heavy, large cabin and midsize jets including the Boeing Business Jet, Airbus A319, Gulfstream G200,GIV, GV, G550 and Hawker 800XP series.

For full details of all the new locations including opening hours, pre-advisal requirements, fuels available and contact details please go to www.airbp.com/wheretofind

