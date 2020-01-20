Air BP agreement with BAA Training to include supply of UL91

Air BP has extended its agreement with BAA Training to supply Avgas 100LL aviation fuel to all BAA Training flight bases, as well as unleaded aviation fuel for BAA Training’s aircraft in Lleida-Alguaire and at other Spanish airports where it delivers its training activities.



With this agreement, BAA Training is one of the first aviation academies in southern Europe to use unleaded aviation fuel.



The deal includes the bulk supply of UL91 – an approved colourless, unleaded aviation fuel with a fixed volatility range. It is designed to work year-round without seasonal variations. It contains no ethanol, which is known to damage fuel system components, and has an assured energy content – there are no alcohols or ethers which could reduce aircraft range. With no need for a lead additive, the benefits include longer maintenance intervals and reduced spark plug deposits, allowing for generally more time between maintenance. Specification and cleanliness requirements for UL91 are overseen by the aviation industry, including aircraft and engine manufacturers, fuel suppliers, the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and Federal Aviation Authority (FAA).

As one of the main aviation training providers in Europe, BAA Training has been working with such airlines as Wizz Air, Avion Express and SmartLynx building cadet training programs since 2016. In addition to that, in 2019 the company became a partner of Turkish Airlines to prepare cadets and started pilot assessment for a cadet program with LOT Polish Airlines. In 2018, BAA Training added Lleida-Alguaire airport as its flight base seeking to ensure year-round flight training. Due to the growing student numbers, the academy recently announced the addition of a second flight base in Spain – Castellón Airport. Andorra–La Seu d'Urgell and Reus airports are also set to be used for flight operations in 2020.

“During the peak times we will fly more than 2,000 hours per month at our flight base in Lleida and with the growing number of students it is not only important to ensure a better performance and reduced maintenance of the aircraft, but simultaneously reduce lead emission impacting the environment.” Egle Vaitkeviciute BAA Training CEO.

Valerio Ferro, Spain and Portugal general director for Air BP adds: