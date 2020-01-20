Site traffic information and cookies

  4. Air BP agreement with BAA Training to include supply of UL91

Release date:
20 January 2020
  • Air BP has extended its agreement with BAA Training to supply Avgas 100LL aviation fuel to all BAA Training flight bases, as well as unleaded aviation fuel for BAA Training’s aircraft in Lleida-Alguaire and at other Spanish airports where it delivers its training activities. 
  • With this agreement, BAA Training is one of the first aviation academies in southern Europe to use unleaded aviation fuel.

Air BP, the international aviation fuel products and services supplier, has extended its agreement with BAA Training, one of the top three biggest independent aviation training centres in Europe. Air BP will supply Avgas 100LL aviation fuel to all BAA Training flight bases, as well as unleaded aviation fuel for BAA Training’s aircraft in Lleida-Alguaire and at other Spanish airports where it delivers its training activities. With this agreement, BAA Training is one of the first aviation academies in southern Europe to use unleaded aviation fuel. 

 

The deal includes the bulk supply of UL91 – an approved colourless, unleaded aviation fuel with a fixed volatility range. It is designed to work year-round without seasonal variations. It contains no ethanol, which is known to damage fuel system components, and has an assured energy content – there are no alcohols or ethers which could reduce aircraft range. With no need for a lead additive, the benefits include longer maintenance intervals and reduced spark plug deposits, allowing for generally more time between maintenance. Specification and cleanliness requirements for UL91 are overseen by the aviation industry, including aircraft and engine manufacturers, fuel suppliers, the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and Federal Aviation Authority (FAA). 

 

As one of the main aviation training providers in Europe, BAA Training has been working with such airlines as Wizz Air, Avion Express and SmartLynx building cadet training programs since 2016. In addition to that, in 2019 the company became a partner of Turkish Airlines to prepare cadets and started pilot assessment for a cadet program with LOT Polish Airlines. In 2018, BAA Training added Lleida-Alguaire airport as its flight base seeking to ensure year-round flight training.  Due to the growing student numbers, the academy recently announced the addition of a second flight base in Spain – Castellón Airport. Andorra–La Seu d'Urgell and Reus airports are also set to be used for flight operations in 2020. 

 

 

“During the peak times we will fly more than 2,000 hours per month at our flight base in Lleida and with the growing number of students it is not only important to ensure a better performance and reduced maintenance of the aircraft, but simultaneously reduce lead emission impacting the environment.”Egle VaitkeviciuteBAA Training CEO.

 

 

Valerio Ferro, Spain and Portugal general director for Air BP adds: 

We are pleased to start supplying UL91 to BAA Training as it grows its business. UL91 is recommended by plane and engine manufacturers for its performance as well as its reputation for maintaining cleaner engines, as it has no lead in it. This can result in lower particulate emissions, and better engine performance while maintaining aircraft range due to the absence of ethanol. We anticipate that both airlines and their trainee pilots will respond enthusiastically to its availability.

 

Editor's notes - about Air BP
 

  • As the aviation division of BP, Air BP is one of the world’s leading suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. We have been investing in the aviation industry for over 90 years to keep people flying safely around the world. We supply around 6.6 billion gallons of aviation fuel a year; fuelling over 6,000 flights a day at over 800 locations in more than 55 countries - that's more than four planes a minute.
  • Our customers include commercial airlines, the military, business and private aircraft owners, airports and airfield operators. We have a wide range of services to support our fuel offer including the design, build and operation of fuelling facilities, technical consultancy and training, low carbon solutions, the Sterling Card for efficient general aviation refuelling and innovative digital platforms to increase efficiency and reduce risk.

