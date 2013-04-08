Air BP and AGIL sign fuel agreement in Tunisia

Leading international aviation fuel supplier, Air BP has marked entry into the Tunisian aviation fuel sector by signing a Commercial and Technical Service Agreement with Tunisia's AGIL, The National Company of Oil Distribution

The agreement, effective immediately, includes service coverage at seven airports in Tunisia including: Tunis Carthage (TUN); Djerba (DJE); Enfidha (NBE); Tozor (TOE); Tabarka (TBJ); Monastir (MIR) and Sfax (SFA). AGIL is the distribution and marketing arm of the Tunisian Ministry of Energy with a strong presence in retail, bunker, lubricants, natural gas and the aviation fuel markets and the new partnership dovetails with Air BP’s strategic plans to increase its presence in Africa and the Middle East.

As part of the new Commercial Service Agreement, Air BP customers which include private individuals, operators, general aviation and commercial airlines can benefit from being able to use the Air BP Sterling Card service at the new locations. In addition clients will be able to contract their fuel requirements via Air BP, provision of which will be serviced by AGIL. The Sterling Card is recognized worldwide and serves as a highly convenient way for aircraft operators and pilots to purchase jet fuel across the Air BP network. The Technical Service Agreement established by both companies will also enable the mutual exchange of expertise in areas such as operational safety and product quality.

Air BP predicts that the Tunisian Aviation market is set to grow steadily in the immediate future. Julio Casas, General Aviation Manager for North Africa, Middle East & South Asia says: “The Tunisian Aviation market is a key destination for some of our European and Middle Eastern customers so entry into this market fits with our aim to offer customers a highly convenient service. In AGIL we have a strong local partner to support our development. AGIL’s local knowledge combined with Air BP’s global expertise will certainly position us well in this region.”

This latest agreement marks Air BP’s second entry into the North African market where since, 1978 it has operated with Misr Petroleum to serve the Egyptian aviation sector. Air BP and Misr Petroleum currently serve the following airports: Cairo(CAI); Alexandria (ALY); Bourg Al Arab (HBE); Aswan (ASW); Luxor (LXR); Hurghada (HRG); Sharm El Sheikh (SSH); Taba International Airport (TCB); El Alamin (DBB); Port Said (PSDX); Assuit (ATZ); El Arish (AAS); Mersa Matruh (MUH).

