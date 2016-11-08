Air BP and BP Ventures announce investment of $30 million in biojet producer, Fulcrum

BP today announced the creation of a strategic partnership between its BP Ventures and Air BP businesses with Fulcrum BioEnergy, a pioneer in the development and production of low-carbon jet fuel, in which BP will invest $30 million.
As an equity investor, BP has secured a 10 year offtake agreement with Fulcrum for 50 million US gallons per year, from their plants under development across North America. In addition, as a preferred supply chain partner, Air BP will distribute and supply biojet into aircraft at key hubs across North America.
Fulcrum has developed and demonstrated a reliable and efficient process for producing low-cost, sustainable biojet from municipal solid waste (MSW). The company has secured long-term access to large volumes of MSW feedstock and is actively developing its plan to build waste-to-fuel plants in North America, initially, with growth potential around the world. Fulcrum’s first plant is currently under construction.
“BP is committed to supporting a transition to a lower carbon economy,” said Tufan Erginbilgic, CEO of BP’s downstream segment. “With support from two of Air BP’s strategic customers, Cathay Pacific Airways and United Airlines, Fulcrum is well advanced in its goal to produce and supply scalable biojet, and BP is excited by the opportunities that this partnership offers.”
