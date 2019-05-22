Air BP and London Biggin Hill Airport continue long-standing relationship

Air BP renews contract with London Biggin Hill Airport to supply Jet A-1 and Avgas 100LL, providing safety, technical and operational support.

Customers will benefit from continued safe aviation fuel operations and the ability to pay for fuel with the Air BP Sterling Card.



Air BP, the international aviation fuel products and services supplier, has renewed its contract with London Biggin Hill Airport (BQH/EGKB), following 25 years of successful collaboration. Air BP will continue to supply the airport with Jet A-1 and Avgas 100LL, with customers able to use the Air BP Sterling Card and RocketRoute MarketPlace to pay for fuel.

Laura Peña-Gutierrez, Air BP regional general aviation director, Northern, Central & Western Europe, commented:



We are delighted to renew our contract with London Biggin Hill Airport, a customer we have enjoyed working with for over a quarter of a century, as they evolved from an RAF base to a thriving business aviation airport. We are excited to be part of their expanding future and committed to supporting their growth through our safety, technical and operational expertise.

Robert Walters, business development director, London Biggin Hill Airport said:



This contract renewal marks over 25 years of continued support and trust in Air BP, who continue to reliably supply us with fuel and provide high quality, safe operations. We’re looking forward to working closely with Air BP to help facilitate the next phase of our development.

Paul Augé, Air BP general manager UK & France, said:

We’re proud to be working with London Biggin Hill to improve the experience of our mutual customers; the airport’s dedication to high-quality customer service and operational innovation makes us a natural fit as their fuel supplier.

London Biggin Hill Airport is located just 12 miles from central London and is the only dedicated business aviation airport in the capital. As London’s fast-track gateway, last month the airport introduced a new streamlined pricing structure to support the uninterrupted flow of business aviation traffic into the city. Over the last 12 months, the airport has enjoyed a nine percent increase in activity, according to WingX.

Air BP (Stand C21) and London Biggin Hill Airport (Stand U131) are exhibiting at EBACE 2019, from 21-23 May.