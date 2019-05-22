Site traffic information and cookies

  Air BP and London Biggin Hill Airport continue long-standing relationship

Air BP and London Biggin Hill Airport continue long-standing relationship

Release date:
22 May 2019
  • Air BP renews contract with London Biggin Hill Airport to supply Jet A-1 and Avgas 100LL, providing safety, technical and operational support.
  • Customers will benefit from continued safe aviation fuel operations and the ability to pay for fuel with the Air BP Sterling Card.


Air BP, the international aviation fuel products and services supplier, has renewed its contract with London Biggin Hill Airport (BQH/EGKB), following 25 years of successful collaboration. Air BP will continue to supply the airport with Jet A-1 and Avgas 100LL, with customers able to use the Air BP Sterling Card and RocketRoute MarketPlace to pay for fuel.

 

Laura Peña-Gutierrez, Air BP regional general aviation director, Northern, Central & Western Europe, commented:

 

We are delighted to renew our contract with London Biggin Hill Airport, a customer we have enjoyed working with for over a quarter of a century, as they evolved from an RAF base to a thriving business aviation airport. We are excited to be part of their expanding future and committed to supporting their growth through our safety, technical and operational expertise.

Robert Walters, business development director, London Biggin Hill Airport said: 
 

This contract renewal marks over 25 years of continued support and trust in Air BP, who continue to reliably supply us with fuel and provide high quality, safe operations. We’re looking forward to working closely with Air BP to help facilitate the next phase of our development.

Paul Augé, Air BP general manager UK & France, said:

 

We’re proud to be working with London Biggin Hill to improve the experience of our mutual customers; the airport’s dedication to high-quality customer service and operational innovation makes us a natural fit as their fuel supplier.

 

London Biggin Hill Airport is located just 12 miles from central London and is the only dedicated business aviation airport in the capital. As London’s fast-track gateway, last month the airport introduced a new streamlined pricing structure to support the uninterrupted flow of business aviation traffic into the city. Over the last 12 months, the airport has enjoyed a nine percent increase in activity, according to WingX.

 

Air BP (Stand C21) and London Biggin Hill Airport (Stand U131) are exhibiting at EBACE 2019, from 21-23 May. 

Editor's notes - about Air BP

 

  • As the aviation division of BP, Air BP is one of the world’s leading suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. We have been investing in the aviation industry for over 90 years to keep people flying safely around the world. We supply around 6.6 billion gallons of aviation fuel a year; fuelling over 6,000 flights a day at over 800 locations in more than 55 countries - that's more than four planes a minute.
  • Our customers include commercial airlines, the military, business and private aircraft owners, airports and airfield operators. We have a wide range of services to support our fuel offer including the design, build and operation of fuelling facilities, technical consultancy and training, low carbon solutions, the Sterling Card for efficient general aviation refuelling and innovative digital platforms to increase efficiency and reduce risk.
     

Editor's notes - about London Biggin Hill Airport
 

  • London Biggin Hill Airport is located 12 miles from central London and offers award-winning VIP handling, a choice of FBOs, extensive hangarage, support and maintenance services for all ranges of business jets. A designated UK Port of Entry, London Biggin Hill is free of runway slot constraints. An exclusive six-minute helicopter transfer service to and from the heart of the capital makes it the fastest transfer of any London airport. 
  • London Biggin Hill is the only dedicated business aviation airport within the capital and is already home to more than 70 resident aviation businesses. There are very few places in the world other than London Biggin Hill where aircraft operators and support companies can conduct all aspects of their business operations, management and maintenance at the heart of a global city and with the confidence in their ability to expand and develop over time. 

