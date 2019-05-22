Air BP and London Biggin Hill Airport continue long-standing relationship

Air BP, the international aviation fuel products and services supplier, has renewed its contract with London Biggin Hill Airport (BQH/EGKB), following 25 years of successful collaboration. Air BP will continue to supply the airport with Jet A-1 and Avgas 100LL, with customers able to use the Air BP Sterling Card and RocketRoute MarketPlace to pay for fuel.
London Biggin Hill Airport is located just 12 miles from central London and is the only dedicated business aviation airport in the capital. As London’s fast-track gateway, last month the airport introduced a new streamlined pricing structure to support the uninterrupted flow of business aviation traffic into the city. Over the last 12 months, the airport has enjoyed a nine percent increase in activity, according to WingX.
Air BP (Stand C21) and London Biggin Hill Airport (Stand U131) are exhibiting at EBACE 2019, from 21-23 May.
