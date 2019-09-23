Air BP names fifth Sterling Pilot Scholar as it celebrates five years of scholarship programme

Air BP, the international aviation fuel products and service supplier, has named its fifth Sterling Pilot Scholar as 18-year old Kristoff Ahlner from Shenfield in Essex.
The scholarship is valued at around £10,000 and aims to assist aspiring UK pilots like Kristoff achieve their Private Pilot’s Licence (PPL). As the industry faces a global pilot shortage with 790,000 new civil aviation pilots needed to fly the world’s fleet over the next 20 years, Air BP’s programme is all the more important.
Kristoff joined The Royal Air Force Air Cadets (Hutton Squadron) aged 13 and simultaneously began gliding at Essex and Suffolk Gliding Club. He has been captivated by flight and keen to become a pilot ever since. He has just completed his flight training at Stapleford Aerodrome in Essex following A Levels and intends to study Aeronautical Engineering at university prior to pursuing a career as a pilot.
Kristoff said:
Speaking at the event, Jon Platt, CEO Air BP added:
Kristoff joined his fellow past scholars at a special event to mark five years of the programme which was held at Air BP’s global headquarters in Sunbury-Upon-Thames, UK.
Past scholar, Zoё Burnett who is currently a First Officer at Flybe, said:
Air BP works with the Honourable Company of Air Pilots (HCAP), formerly known as The Guild of Air Pilots and Air Navigators (GAPAN), to organise the Air BP Sterling Pilot Scholarship because of its excellence in promoting the availability of scholarships to a wide public audience and its history of conducting a rigorous and fair selection process.
Platt added:
Air BP has named the Scholarship, after its globally recognised fuel payment card, the Sterling card. The Sterling card provides easy access to fuel for thousands of clients and makes life simpler for private pilots, aircraft management companies and corporate flight departments at any of Air BP’s 800 locations globally.
For all advertising, PR & media requests, in all instances please contact Emerald Media: