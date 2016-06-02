Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. News and views
  3. Press releases
  4. Air BP and PBF sign joint venture agreement in Peru

Air BP and PBF sign joint venture agreement in Peru

Release date:
2 June 2016

Air BP, the international aviation fuel products and services supplier, has today announced the signing of a 50/50 aviation fuel joint venture in Peru with PBF, the Peruvian energy company. The agreement was signed by David Windle, Chief Operating Officer, Air BP, and Alberto Pinto Rocha, Chief Executive Officer, PBF, in the Peruvian capital Lima.

 

Operating under the name of Air BP PBF, the joint venture, which will initially supply aviation fuel at Lima’s Jorge Chavez International Airport (LIM/SPJC), plans to further expand its operations to other locations in the country.

 

The joint venture strengthens the existing marketing and technical service agreements that have been in operation with PBF since October 2015 and formalises Air BP’s presence in Peru. Significantly it also marks entry into a third national market in South America, building on Air BP’s strong presence in Brazil and Chile.

 

The new agreement demonstrates Air BP’s commitment to support customer growth in developing markets with significant long term investments.

 

PBF is a leader in the Peruvian fuels wholesale and distribution sector and we are excited about the growth possibilities that this new agreement will enable in Peru, one of the fastest growing economies in Latin America. We have worked with PBF since 2015 and it has proved to be a valuable and positive experience. The agreement expands our presence as a leading aviation fuel supplier and operator in South America. Together we anticipate a long and rewarding relationship which will better serve our customers.David WindleChief Operating Officer, Air BP

 

We are delighted to join forces with Air BP. Our strong local presence will be enhanced by their international expertise and technical know-how. This can only serve to raise the standards of aviation fuelling in the country.Alberto PintoCEO, PBF

Editor's notes - about Air BP
 

  • As the aviation division of BP, Air BP is one of the world's largest suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. It currently supplies over seven billion gallons of jet kerosene and aviation gasoline to its customers across the globe each year.
  • Through its direct operations, Air BP fueled more than 6,000 flights every day – that’s over four aircraft every minute or one every 15 seconds. The company operates at more than 700 global locations in over 50 countries serving customers from the private pilot to some of the world’s largest airlines.
  • Air BP’s technical and operations experts provide a complete aviation fuel consultancy service, including the design, build and operation of aviation fuelling facilities, to help customers protect their operations and manage risks.
  • Customers range from domestic and international airlines, the military, business and private aircraft owners, as well as international airports and airfield operators.
  • Air BP’s services for the General Aviation and Business Aviation sector include the Sterling Card, which can be used throughout the global network, including self-serve locations, providing easy access to fuel for thousands of Air BP clients including private pilots, aircraft management companies and corporate flight departments. Air BP’s card programmes were introduced in 1993 to bridge the gap between airline, general business and private aviation customers as an easy means of payment for aviation fuel on an as needed basis.
  • For a full list of locations served by Air BP go to www.airbp.com/wheretofind



Editor's notes - about PBF
 

  • PBF, based in Lima, Peru, is a rapidly growing company in Latin America’s expanding Oil and Gas industry. The Company is a leader in the Peruvian refined fuels wholesale and distribution services market, supplying over 60% of the aviation fuel sold in Peru.
  • PBF is committed to becoming a leader in Latin America's rapidly emerging liquid fuels industry. PBF currently has over 1,000,000 barrels of wholly owned liquid fuels storage at the Port of Callao, the largest port on the Pacific Coast of South America. Its state of the art facilities are fully JIG compliant and include a fully equipped laboratory with the latest technology for product testing and quality assurance. In addition, PBF’s terminal has a private maritime terminal located in Callao, only eight kilometres away from the Lima international airport and capable of receiving over 10 vessels with over 300,000 barrels per month each. The terminal also has dedicated lines and loading racks for aviation fuels operating 24 hours per day, 7 days per week, distinguishing PBF from its competitors.

Further enquiries

 

For all advertising, PR & media requests, in all instances please contact Emerald Media:

Visit Emerald Media website

Email: airbp.advertising@emeraldmedia.co.uk  