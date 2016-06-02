Air BP and PBF sign joint venture agreement in Peru

Air BP, the international aviation fuel products and services supplier, has today announced the signing of a 50/50 aviation fuel joint venture in Peru with PBF, the Peruvian energy company. The agreement was signed by David Windle, Chief Operating Officer, Air BP, and Alberto Pinto Rocha, Chief Executive Officer, PBF, in the Peruvian capital Lima.
Operating under the name of Air BP PBF, the joint venture, which will initially supply aviation fuel at Lima’s Jorge Chavez International Airport (LIM/SPJC), plans to further expand its operations to other locations in the country.
The joint venture strengthens the existing marketing and technical service agreements that have been in operation with PBF since October 2015 and formalises Air BP’s presence in Peru. Significantly it also marks entry into a third national market in South America, building on Air BP’s strong presence in Brazil and Chile.
The new agreement demonstrates Air BP’s commitment to support customer growth in developing markets with significant long term investments.
