Air BP and RocketRoute launch a digital suite of business aviation services under the ‘RocketRoute’ brand

Air BP and RocketRoute, the European based aviation services company, underlined their commitment to the business and general aviation market with the launch of RocketRoute MarketPlace - a new and enhanced RocketRoute app that takes the service offering beyond fuel and flight planning. The RocketRoute MarketPlace app will enable pilots to connect directly with thousands of ground handlers, FBOs and aviation providers worldwide. In just seconds business and light aviation customers can easily source and view any service provider at a particular airport. Users then simply select the services they require and complete their order.

At EBACE 2017 RocketRoute will be actively seeking and engaging with a wide range of leading service suppliers globally who want to build their own ‘direct-to’ relationship with pilots and operators in order to promote their brand and business. This includes permit arrangers, inflight caterers, security, ground transport providers, hotels, insurance, customs and more.

RocketRoute, which will be presented to the industry formally at Europe’s largest business aviation exhibition by RocketRoute and Air BP (co located at Stand C88) during 22nd to 24th May, 2017, is available on iPhone, iPad and via the website www.rocketroute.com

RocketRoute and Air BP’s vision is to offer the complete ‘one stop shop’ for pilots and operators to plan and organise their trips, building on seven years of flight planning expertise and know how and Air BP’s nine decades serving the aviation industry.

This new all-embracing RocketRoute app is something we have been developing in collaboration with Air BP since late last year. It brings together everything in a single integrated service, making it easier for the pilot to communicate with their preferred service providers and paperwork for the operator. We liberate the pilot to focus on flying, saving time and effort for everyone. It will also provide solutions for those trip planning issues that pilots and operators have identified as being the most problematic and time-consuming. Kurt Lyall RocketRoute Co Founder

Solutions include: Bringing the flight plan, trip paperwork, billing and payment all together in one suite.

Furthermore, the RocketRoute Rewards programme gives all users up to 1% cash back on trip expenses, plus access to exclusive offers and deals from handlers and suppliers.

We identified the synergy with RocketRoute right from the outset as we set out to explore how we could work together to offer a wider range of services beyond fuel pre-ordering and purchasing. Marrying up the innovative RocketRoute technology platform with Air BP’s strength and global presence we are well placed to respond to market demand among pilots and corporate flight departments to hold all the information they need for their flights in one place. Irene Lores Global Marketing Director General Aviation at Air BP

It was exactly a year ago, at AERO Friedrichshafen in Germany, that RocketRoute and Air BP formalised their relationship when the latter took a minority stake in the aviation services company.

In October 2016, Air BP, together with RocketRoute first introduced its Fuel App offering general aviation operators a new way of buying fuel. The RocketFuel app, which is now part of the new app and no longer stand alone, streamlines the fuel purchasing process for the international general aviation sector and provides intuitive online access to an extensive global network of aviation fuel locations, convenient payment methods, In a first app too, it offers the opportunity to offset carbon emissions through the system interface.

