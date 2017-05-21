Air BP and RocketRoute launch a digital suite of business aviation services under the ‘RocketRoute’ brand

Air BP and RocketRoute, the European based aviation services company, underlined their commitment to the business and general aviation market with the launch of RocketRoute MarketPlace - a new and enhanced RocketRoute app that takes the service offering beyond fuel and flight planning. The RocketRoute MarketPlace app will enable pilots to connect directly with thousands of ground handlers, FBOs and aviation providers worldwide. In just seconds business and light aviation customers can easily source and view any service provider at a particular airport. Users then simply select the services they require and complete their order.
At EBACE 2017 RocketRoute will be actively seeking and engaging with a wide range of leading service suppliers globally who want to build their own ‘direct-to’ relationship with pilots and operators in order to promote their brand and business. This includes permit arrangers, inflight caterers, security, ground transport providers, hotels, insurance, customs and more.
RocketRoute, which will be presented to the industry formally at Europe’s largest business aviation exhibition by RocketRoute and Air BP (co located at Stand C88) during 22nd to 24th May, 2017, is available on iPhone, iPad and via the website www.rocketroute.com
RocketRoute and Air BP’s vision is to offer the complete ‘one stop shop’ for pilots and operators to plan and organise their trips, building on seven years of flight planning expertise and know how and Air BP’s nine decades serving the aviation industry.
Solutions include: Bringing the flight plan, trip paperwork, billing and payment all together in one suite.
Furthermore, the RocketRoute Rewards programme gives all users up to 1% cash back on trip expenses, plus access to exclusive offers and deals from handlers and suppliers.
It was exactly a year ago, at AERO Friedrichshafen in Germany, that RocketRoute and Air BP formalised their relationship when the latter took a minority stake in the aviation services company.
In October 2016, Air BP, together with RocketRoute first introduced its Fuel App offering general aviation operators a new way of buying fuel. The RocketFuel app, which is now part of the new app and no longer stand alone, streamlines the fuel purchasing process for the international general aviation sector and provides intuitive online access to an extensive global network of aviation fuel locations, convenient payment methods, In a first app too, it offers the opportunity to offset carbon emissions through the system interface.
RocketRoute is a leading aviation services company, helping flyers to get airborne, anywhere in the world, 24 hours a day. With innovative and smart technology for flight planning for non-scheduled business and general aviation, fuel, and now concierge services, RocketRoute is transforming the aviation industry.
The company has processed over one million flights and has more than 120,000 registered users flying worldwide. RocketRoute works anywhere, on any device and brings together into one system, everything the individual pilot or flight department needs to operate an aircraft and to connect directly with service suppliers on the ground.
The principles of fast, easy to use, direct access has been at the heart of the business, since its formation in 2009, fuelled by its passion for aviation.
Air BP acquired a minority stake in RocketRoute in April 2016. The move has enabled both parties to jointly continue developing new technology solutions that simplify the complexity of flight planning and fuel purchasing for private pilots, owners, operators and flight departments.
