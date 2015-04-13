Air BP and RocketRoute Ltd. launch integrated fuel management at Aero Friedrichshafen 2015

Site traffic information and cookies

Release date:
13 April 2015

International aviation fuel supplier Air BP and global flight planning business RocketRoute are pleased to announce the launch of their integrated fuel management tool at Aero Friedrichshafen, Germany (April 15-18). Together both parties aim to provide an easy and efficient means of integrating fuel management into trip planning. This makes life easier for the aviator as information about Air BP’s network and the ability to order fuel is now incorporated into the flight planning process. Air BP and RocketRoute will be on hand this week at the show, Air BP Stand A4-205 and RocketRoute Stand A6-501 to demonstrate to customers first hand how they can benefit from using the system.

 

Details related to Air BP's worldwide fuel network have been integrated onto RocketRoute’s platform, enabling end users, including private pilots, corporate pilots, and flight departments, to access all information relating to fuel uptake when formulating their overall flight plan. This collaboration increases efficiency for customers, saves time and improves the overall customer experience. RocketRoute is available as a cloud-based information system; pilots with a tablet, laptop or other connected device can access the information wherever they are in the world. Both Air BP and RocketRoute offer 24 hour support to customers further bolstering the service.

 

"We are delighted to launch this efficient, seamless and time saving tool for the benefit of our customers. We recognise that flight planning can be a complicated and lengthy process for pilots, flight departments and operations teams and Air BP continues to be committed to providing the means to make the aviator's life easier," said Norbert Kamp, Global Sales and Marketing Director, Air BP. "We are pleased to be able to showcase the solution at Aero Friedrichshafen where we can demonstrate to our many customers how integrating with RocketRoute's platform will add great value to the their overall experience."

 

Following the purchase of Statoil Fuel and Retail Aviation locations, Air BP now supports close to 700 locations worldwide with Sterling Card acceptance, which the RocketRoute system will display. The system demonstrated at Aero Friedsrichafen will represent the first phase of the implementation. It is anticipated further features will be added to the system over the next year.

Editor's notes - about Air BP
 

  • As the aviation division of BP, Air BP is one of the world's largest suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. It currently supplies over seven billion gallons of jet kerosene and aviation gasoline to its customers across the globe each year.
  • Through its direct operations, Air BP fueled more than 6,000 flights every day – that’s over four aircraft every minute or one every 15 seconds. The company operates at more than 700 global locations in over 50 countries serving customers from the private pilot to some of the world’s largest airlines.
  • Air BP’s technical and operations experts provide a complete aviation fuel consultancy service, including the design, build and operation of aviation fuelling facilities, to help customers protect their operations and manage risks.
  • Customers range from domestic and international airlines, the military, business and private aircraft owners, as well as international airports and airfield operators.
  • Air BP’s services for the General Aviation and Business Aviation sector include the Sterling Card, which can be used throughout the global network, including self-serve locations, providing easy access to fuel for thousands of Air BP clients including private pilots, aircraft management companies and corporate flight departments. Air BP’s card programmes were introduced in 1993 to bridge the gap between airline, general business and private aviation customers as an easy means of payment for aviation fuel on an as needed basis.

Editor's notes - about RocketRoute Ltd.
 

  • Founded in 2010, RocketRoute is a flight planning and navigation system built for jets and turboprops. The company has processed over one million flights and has over 75,000 registered users worldwide. RocketRoute represents a modern and advanced solution that works online and on mobile. The system integrates into one service flight planning, briefing, filing, dispatch and flight tracking. The system is backed-up with a full-time operational support team. Ease of use, superb value for money and innovation has remained at the heart of the company's values since its formation. 
  • www.rocketroute.com

