Air BP and Signature Flight Support collaborate to offset carbon emissions of visitors to Schedulers and Dispatchers

Schedulers and Dispatchers attendees who are interested in having the carbon emissions offset for their flight to the conference should visit 1030 booth on 7 or 8 February 2018 to find out more.
This builds on Signature’s announcement in October 2017 about Air BP Sterling Card holders being able to purchase carbon neutral fuel at over 100 of their fixed base operations (FBOs) through BP Target Neutral. This means that emissions are balanced by a carbon reduction credit, a certificate that guarantees the carbon emitted into the atmosphere is being offset by one of several environmental programs. Signature and Air BP are offering this benefit at no extra cost to Air BP Sterling Card holders. Signature customers simply have to use their Air BP Sterling Card at participating Signature locations to receive the carbon offset.
This joint approach to carbon reduction shows the continued commitment of two major players in the business aviation market to achieve a lower-carbon future.
BP has over 10 years’ experience in carbon offsetting and purchasing carbon credits from projects all over the world. Part of the 2018 portfolio is a campus clean energy project, which is designed to provide access to and awareness of renewable energy through green finance initiatives at a number of leading US Universities. Southern Oregon University has already invested in a 56kW solar array on campus that allows the university to power itself with 100 percent renewable energy. The University of Illinois system now offers over 70 sustainability courses.
Since 2014, Signature has been a member of the FTSE4Good Index and has participated in the Carbon Disclosure Project. Its dedicated Responsibility team is focused on continuous improvement in environmental performance, and the partnership will play an integral role in helping achieve established objectives.
