Air BP and Signature Flight Support collaborate to offset carbon emissions of visitors to Schedulers and Dispatchers

Release date:
6 February 2018
Schedulers & Dispatchers Conference, Long Beach, California, Feb 6th, 2018 - Signature Flight Support will be offering to offset the carbon emissions for the flights of visitors to the 2018 Schedulers and Dispatchers Conference in Long Beach, USA. Emissions will be offset by BP Target Neutral, BP’s voluntary carbon offsetting program


Schedulers and Dispatchers attendees who are interested in having the carbon emissions offset for their flight to the conference should visit 1030 booth on 7 or 8 February 2018 to find out more. 


This builds on Signature’s announcement in October 2017 about Air BP Sterling Card holders being able to purchase carbon neutral fuel at over 100 of their fixed base operations (FBOs) through BP Target Neutral. This means that emissions are balanced by a carbon reduction credit, a certificate that guarantees the carbon emitted into the atmosphere is being offset by one of several environmental programs. Signature and Air BP are offering this benefit at no extra cost to Air BP Sterling Card holders. Signature customers simply have to use their Air BP Sterling Card at participating Signature locations to receive the carbon offset.

 

Signature Flight Support is consistently at the front of the FBO industry with leading edge programs and solutions for our customers. We are pleased to announce this collaboration with Air BP to offset our customers’ carbon in line with our corporate social responsibility and sustainability values. This is just the beginning of our collaboration with Air BP to reduce emissions – we are also working on energy efficiency and lower carbon fuels to reduce our carbon footprint over the long-term.Maria A. SastrePresident and Chief Operating Officer for Signature Flight Support

 

This joint approach to carbon reduction shows the continued commitment of two major players in the business aviation market to achieve a lower-carbon future. 

 

We are working with our customers to support them meet the needs of increasingly carbon conscious travellers and corporations. Our collaboration with Signature Flight Support, the world’s largest FBO company, means that thousands of our Sterling Card holders now have the option of buying carbon neutral fuel at over 100 Signature locations.Julio CasasAir BP General Aviation Director, North America

 

BP has over 10 years’ experience in carbon offsetting and purchasing carbon credits from projects all over the world. Part of the 2018 portfolio is a campus clean energy project, which is designed to provide access to and awareness of renewable energy through green finance initiatives at a number of leading US Universities. Southern Oregon University has already invested in a 56kW solar array on campus that allows the university to power itself with 100 percent renewable energy. The University of Illinois system now offers over 70 sustainability courses.


Since 2014, Signature has been a member of the FTSE4Good Index and has participated in the Carbon Disclosure Project. Its dedicated Responsibility team is focused on continuous improvement in environmental performance, and the partnership will play an integral role in helping achieve established objectives.

Editor's notes - about Signature Flight Support

 

  • A BBA Aviation plc company, is the world’s largest fixed-base operation (FBO) and distribution network for business aviation services. Signature services include fueling, hangar and office rentals, ground handling, maintenance and a wide range of crew and passenger amenities at strategic domestic and international locations. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Signature currently operates at more than 200 locations in the United States, Europe, South America, Africa and Asia.
  • For more information, please visit: www.signatureflight.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/signatureflightsupport. Follow Signature Flight Support on Twitter: SignatureFBO

 

Editor's notes - about Air BP

  • As the aviation division of BP, Air BP is one of the world’s leading suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. We have been investing in the aviation industry for over 90 years to keep people flying safely around the world. We supply around 6.6 billion gallons of aviation fuel a year; fuelling over 6,000 flights a day at over 800 locations in more than 55 countries - that's more than four planes a minute.
  • Our customers include commercial airlines, the military, business and private aircraft owners, airports and airfield operators. We have a wide range of services to support our fuel offer including the design, build and operation of fuelling facilities, technical consultancy and training, low carbon solutions, the Sterling Card for efficient general aviation refuelling and innovative digital platforms to increase efficiency and reduce risk.
     

Editor's notes - about BP Target Neutral 
 

  • BP Target Neutral develops carbon neutral products and services for BP’s customers and partners. BP Target Neutral’s operating costs are met by BP - it does not seek to make a profit from the purchase and sale of carbon credits - and its work is overseen by an independent Advisory & Assurance Panel of prominent environmental and industry experts. The Panel reviews BP Target Neutral’s performance against its stated aims in line with accepted standards for environmental and social rigour and makes recommendations on how it can be improved and strengthened.
  • For more information please visit our web page

Further enquiries

 

For all advertising, PR & media requests, in all instances please contact Emerald Media:

Visit Emerald Media website

Email: airbp.advertising@emeraldmedia.co.uk  