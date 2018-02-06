Air BP and Signature Flight Support collaborate to offset carbon emissions of visitors to Schedulers and Dispatchers

Schedulers & Dispatchers Conference, Long Beach, California, Feb 6th, 2018 - Signature Flight Support will be offering to offset the carbon emissions for the flights of visitors to the 2018 Schedulers and Dispatchers Conference in Long Beach, USA. Emissions will be offset by BP Target Neutral, BP’s voluntary carbon offsetting program



Schedulers and Dispatchers attendees who are interested in having the carbon emissions offset for their flight to the conference should visit 1030 booth on 7 or 8 February 2018 to find out more.



This builds on Signature’s announcement in October 2017 about Air BP Sterling Card holders being able to purchase carbon neutral fuel at over 100 of their fixed base operations (FBOs) through BP Target Neutral. This means that emissions are balanced by a carbon reduction credit, a certificate that guarantees the carbon emitted into the atmosphere is being offset by one of several environmental programs. Signature and Air BP are offering this benefit at no extra cost to Air BP Sterling Card holders. Signature customers simply have to use their Air BP Sterling Card at participating Signature locations to receive the carbon offset.

Signature Flight Support is consistently at the front of the FBO industry with leading edge programs and solutions for our customers. We are pleased to announce this collaboration with Air BP to offset our customers’ carbon in line with our corporate social responsibility and sustainability values. This is just the beginning of our collaboration with Air BP to reduce emissions – we are also working on energy efficiency and lower carbon fuels to reduce our carbon footprint over the long-term. Maria A. Sastre President and Chief Operating Officer for Signature Flight Support

This joint approach to carbon reduction shows the continued commitment of two major players in the business aviation market to achieve a lower-carbon future.

We are working with our customers to support them meet the needs of increasingly carbon conscious travellers and corporations. Our collaboration with Signature Flight Support, the world’s largest FBO company, means that thousands of our Sterling Card holders now have the option of buying carbon neutral fuel at over 100 Signature locations. Julio Casas Air BP General Aviation Director, North America

BP has over 10 years’ experience in carbon offsetting and purchasing carbon credits from projects all over the world. Part of the 2018 portfolio is a campus clean energy project, which is designed to provide access to and awareness of renewable energy through green finance initiatives at a number of leading US Universities. Southern Oregon University has already invested in a 56kW solar array on campus that allows the university to power itself with 100 percent renewable energy. The University of Illinois system now offers over 70 sustainability courses.



Since 2014, Signature has been a member of the FTSE4Good Index and has participated in the Carbon Disclosure Project. Its dedicated Responsibility team is focused on continuous improvement in environmental performance, and the partnership will play an integral role in helping achieve established objectives.