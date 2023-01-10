Air bp announces investment of around R$ 50 million in Brazil

Air bp see Brazil as one of the countries with potential for growth and part of its global expansion strategy



Company will invest R$ 50 million in a distribution terminal in Paulínia (SP) and in operations at Congonhas Airport (SP) by 2024



São Paulo, August 2022 - Air bp, international supplier of aviation fuels and supply services, will be present at the 2022 edition of LABACE (Booth 4004), considered the largest business aviation event in Latin America.

During the event, which returns in 2022 after being suspended in 2020 and 2021, the company shares its plans for the Brazilian market. Brazil was defined by Air bp as one of the countries with growth potential.

Confident in the recovery of the sector, Air bp will focus its investments in the areas of infrastructure, necessary to support sustainable growth.

Therefore, Air bp has started the refueling project at Congonhas Airport (in São Paulo, SP). It is expected to start operating in 2024, serving commercial and general aviation flights.

Another investment that Air bp announced at LABACE is the development of a new supply terminal in Paulínia, in São Paulo state. The forecast is to inaugurate this operation in 2023. The new terminal will increase logistical flexibility and provide more options for customers, serving mainly the growing market of the state of São Paulo. Around R$ 50 million will be invested in both projects.



"For Air bp, LABACE is not only a business fair, but also a relationship fair. Our main goal is to strengthen and enhance connections with our customers, meeting pilots, executives and aviation professionals," explains Ricardo Paganini, president of Air bp South America. "During the event, we have the opportunity to talk directly, understand the new trends and listen to the customers' needs. As we are in the middle of a market upturn, this chance to get closer and listen is very important, as it enables us to create service perspectives to always offer the best solutions to the market and partners."



Air bp's booth will have a meeting room and a space for socializing. The booth screens will show educational videos about SAF, Sustainable Aviation Fuel, one of the company's projects for the future of aviation.

