  Air BP announces third biojet-supplied location at Bergen Airport, Norway

Air BP announces third biojet-supplied location at Bergen Airport, Norway

Release date:
21 August 2017

Air BP, the international aviation fuel products and service supplier, is now offering commercial jet biofuel (biojet) to customers at Bergen airport in Norway (BGO/ENBR). The first batch was delivered to the airport on 16 August.

 

This follows Air BP’s successful introduction of biojet at Halmstad airport in Sweden in June 2017 and at Oslo airport in Norway in January 2016. As with Oslo, Air BP has worked with Norwegian airport operator Avinor to make this latest development possible.

 

Air BP has also supplied airlines on an ad-hoc basis at airports including Stockholm Arlanda (ARN/ESSA), Stockholm Bromma (BMA/ESSB), Karlstad (KSD/ESOK) and Göteborg Landvetter (GOT/ESGG).

 

We are excited to help make the supply of biojet commercially available and accessible to our customers in Bergen, our third airport in Scandinavia. The aviation industry has ambitious targets to reduce its carbon emissions and we are proud to be working together with our customers to increase the use of biojet.Thorbjorn LarssonGeneral manager Air BP Nordics

 

With the aviation industry’s ongoing commitment to protecting the environment, we are very pleased to collaborate with Air BP on the introduction of biojet at Bergen. As with Oslo, we hope to inspire other airports to follow suit so we can all work towards the desired lower carbon future.Aslak SverdrupBergen airport director

 

Air BP continues to support its customers in the use and adoption of biofuels and in achieving their carbon reduction goals. Air BP was the first aviation fuel supplier to be independently certified carbon neutral for into-plane fueling operations at 250 Air BP locations in October 2016. Air BP announced an investment of $30 million in biojet producer Fulcrum BioEnergy in November 2016 with the aim of distributing and supplying biojet into aircraft at key hubs across North America to meet growing demand.

Editor's notes - about Air BP

 

  • As the aviation division of BP, Air BP is one of the world’s leading suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. We have been investing in the aviation industry for over 90 years to keep people flying safely around the world. We supply around 6.6 billion gallons of aviation fuel a year; fuelling over 6,000 flights a day at over 800 locations in more than 55 countries - that's more than four planes a minute.
  • Our customers include commercial airlines, the military, business and private aircraft owners, airports and airfield operators. We have a wide range of services to support our fuel offer including the design, build and operation of fuelling facilities, technical consultancy and training, low carbon solutions, the Sterling Card for efficient general aviation refuelling and innovative digital platforms to increase efficiency and reduce risk.

