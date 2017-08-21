Air BP announces third biojet-supplied location at Bergen Airport, Norway

Air BP, the international aviation fuel products and service supplier, is now offering commercial jet biofuel (biojet) to customers at Bergen airport in Norway (BGO/ENBR). The first batch was delivered to the airport on 16 August.

This follows Air BP’s successful introduction of biojet at Halmstad airport in Sweden in June 2017 and at Oslo airport in Norway in January 2016. As with Oslo, Air BP has worked with Norwegian airport operator Avinor to make this latest development possible.

Air BP has also supplied airlines on an ad-hoc basis at airports including Stockholm Arlanda (ARN/ESSA), Stockholm Bromma (BMA/ESSB), Karlstad (KSD/ESOK) and Göteborg Landvetter (GOT/ESGG).

We are excited to help make the supply of biojet commercially available and accessible to our customers in Bergen, our third airport in Scandinavia. The aviation industry has ambitious targets to reduce its carbon emissions and we are proud to be working together with our customers to increase the use of biojet. Thorbjorn Larsson General manager Air BP Nordics

With the aviation industry’s ongoing commitment to protecting the environment, we are very pleased to collaborate with Air BP on the introduction of biojet at Bergen. As with Oslo, we hope to inspire other airports to follow suit so we can all work towards the desired lower carbon future. Aslak Sverdrup Bergen airport director

Air BP continues to support its customers in the use and adoption of biofuels and in achieving their carbon reduction goals. Air BP was the first aviation fuel supplier to be independently certified carbon neutral for into-plane fueling operations at 250 Air BP locations in October 2016. Air BP announced an investment of $30 million in biojet producer Fulcrum BioEnergy in November 2016 with the aim of distributing and supplying biojet into aircraft at key hubs across North America to meet growing demand.