  4. Air BP announces the appointment of Irene Lores as Global General Aviation Sales and Marketing Manager

Air BP announces the appointment of Irene Lores as Global General Aviation Sales and Marketing Manager

Release date:
19 April 2017

Air BP, the international aviation fuel products and service supplier, today announces the appointment of Irene Lores as Global General Aviation Sales and Marketing Manager, effective immediately.

 

Irene will be based at Air BP’s offices in Madrid, Spain and will be responsible for the company’s global sales and marketing activity in general aviation. She brings over 17 years of highly valuable and relevant experience to the role from within Air BP and parent company, BP, which she joined in 2000 after several years of experience in the finance industry. She previously held the positions of Risk Manager and then Supply Manager at BP, and most recently served as West Mediterranean Cluster General Manager, Air BP, a position she held for five years.

 

A Spanish national and educated in Spain, Irene is pleased to be taking on the new role with one of the world’s largest suppliers of aviation fuels. One of her first assignments will be to attend the European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva during May 22-24 where she will meet with clients and partners on the Air BP Booth #C88 and announce Air BP’s latest exciting new offering from RocketRoute.

 

Irene holds a degree in Economics & Business Management from Madrid Autonoma University and is a leading member of the BP Women International Network in Spain.

 

Irene Lores

Global General Aviation Sales and Marketing Manager

I am pleased to be taking up my new role at a very exciting time for general aviation at Air BP and look forward to further growing our business. I am passionate about general aviation and look forward to serving our customers in the very best way possible. Our relationship with RocketRoute continues to develop and the new RocketRoute Fuel App offers our general aviation customers a fresh and exciting way of purchasing fuel. Watch this space for another new innovation to be announced at EBACE for the benefit of our customers.

