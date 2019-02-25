Site traffic information and cookies

  4. Air BP appoints Daniel Tyzack as Managing Director Asia Pacific

Release date:
25 February 2019

Leading international aviation fuel products and services supplier, Air BP, has announced the appointment of Daniel Tyzack as managing director, Asia Pacific, effective immediately. Tyzack will be responsible for operations in the Asia Pacific region as well as strategy development and execution. He will be based at Air BP’s Melbourne, Australia office reporting to CEO, Jon Platt.


Born and educated in Australia, Tyzack joined the BP Group in 1994 on the graduate training programme. He brings 25 years of highly valuable and relevant fuels experience from key roles in operations, sales and strategy in Australia as well as pricing, supply and commercial roles in Europe. He has excellent commercial skills and a strong focus on ethics and compliance. He offers particular expertise in supply chain management and is experienced in managing diverse teams across large geographies which will prove particularly beneficial as Air BP continues to grow its business across the Asia Pacific region.


Tyzack joins from BP’s Australia and New Zealand fuels business where he served as vice president Midstream for the last four years. In this role, he was responsible for end-to-end hydrocarbon value chain, including imports, refinery optimisation, terminals, key account management and wholesale and dealer pricing.


Commenting on his new role, Tyzack said:

 

I am very excited to be joining a leading brand in the aviation fuel industry in both a growth industry and a key region. I am also looking forward to working with a great team of people at Air BP and great partners across the region.


Tyzack holds a BSc Hons degree in Business Information Systems from the University of Monash in Clayton, Melbourne. He is married with three children and enjoys skiing and dirt bike riding.

Editor's notes - about Air BP

 

  • As the aviation division of BP, Air BP is one of the world’s leading suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. We have been investing in the aviation industry for over 90 years to keep people flying safely around the world. We supply around 6.6 billion gallons of aviation fuel a year; fuelling over 6,000 flights a day at over 800 locations in more than 55 countries - that's more than four planes a minute.
  • Our customers include commercial airlines, the military, business and private aircraft owners, airports and airfield operators. We have a wide range of services to support our fuel offer including the design, build and operation of fuelling facilities, technical consultancy and training, low carbon solutions, the Sterling Card for efficient general aviation refuelling and innovative digital platforms to increase efficiency and reduce risk.

