Air BP appoints Jon Platt as new Chief Executive Officer

BP announced today the appointment of Jon Platt as chief executive of Air BP, the oil company’s global aviation business. Platt will assume his role on 1 October 2016 taking over from David Gilmour who has successfully led Air BP since 2013.

Platt has been with BP for over 27 years and brings a wealth of experience from previous roles, which include CEO of BP’s global Liquid Petroleum Gas business and CFO for the global Petrochemicals business.

Air BP has a strong focus on safe and reliable operations, growth and supporting the needs of our customers through quality, technical expertise and innovation.” said Platt. “We will continue to be a key business in BP’s growth strategy, deeply committed to the aviation industry, our customers and investment in their future. Jon Platt Air BP CEO

Jon joined BP in 1989 starting as a graduate Chemical Engineer in Refinery & Petrochemicals operations followed by roles in commercial, corporate head office, finance, strategy and business leadership in Europe, US and Asia. He has previously held roles in BP’s Downstream business as Commercial VP Fuels, Head of Strategy and Portfolio, CEO Global LPG and CFO Petrochemicals.

Jon was born in East Anglia (UK), graduated from Bradford University (1989) with a 1st class BEng(Hons) in Chemical Engineering and holds an MBA from Strathclyde University (1999).

David Gilmour stays with BP taking up the role of vice president, BP Group Technology. He will have responsibility for technology commercialisation and venturing, as well as strategy, planning and communications activities.