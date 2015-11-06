Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. News and views
  3. Press releases
  4. Air BP appoints Julio Casas as North America General Aviation Director

Air BP appoints Julio Casas as North America General Aviation Director

Release date:
6 November 2015
Julio Casas, October 2015

Leading international aviation fuel products and services supplier, Air BP, has announced the appointment of Julio Casas as North America General Aviation Director. Julio will be based at Air BP’s American headquarters in Chicago, IL, and starts his role with immediate effect. In his new position one of his first responsibilities will be to participate in the NBAA meeting in Las Vegas. He will meet with existing and potential new clients at the Air BP booth - C10835. Julio has moved to the USA, from Europe, where he held the position of Global General Aviation Strategy and Business Development Manager for the last year.

 

Julio brings over seven years of highly valuable and relevant experience to the position, both from within Air BP, and parent company BP. Since joining BP on the prestigious Future Leaders programme in 2008, he has gained exposure across numerous BP Downstream businesses worldwide including time as the Middle East General Aviation Director for Air BP in Dubai. In his new role he will be responsible for growing Air BP’s presence in the North American market by developing and implementing new GA offers for airports, FBOs and operators. In addition to his main focus on the North American market, Julio will explore opportunities in the burgeoning South American region too.

 

Born in Germany, and with an MBA in International Management from John Moores University in the UK, Julio is very pleased to be appointed to this position.

 

North America is the largest GA market internationally and in many instances drives global developments in this space. Air BP is a leading brand in aviation fuelling, with a heritage of more than 85 years, so I’m looking forward to developing our presence further in this important region.Julio CasasNorth America General Aviation Director, commenting on his new position

Editor's notes - about Air BP
 

  • As the aviation division of BP, Air BP is one of the world's largest suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. It currently supplies over seven billion gallons of jet kerosene and aviation gasoline to its customers across the globe each year.
  • Through its direct operations, Air BP fueled more than 6,000 flights every day – that’s over four aircraft every minute or one every 15 seconds. The company operates at more than 700 global locations in over 50 countries serving customers from the private pilot to some of the world’s largest airlines.
  • Air BP’s technical and operations experts provide a complete aviation fuel consultancy service, including the design, build and operation of aviation fuelling facilities, to help customers protect their operations and manage risks.
  • Customers range from domestic and international airlines, the military, business and private aircraft owners, as well as international airports and airfield operators.
  • Air BP’s services for the General Aviation and Business Aviation sector include the Sterling Card, which can be used throughout the global network, including self-serve locations, providing easy access to fuel for thousands of Air BP clients including private pilots, aircraft management companies and corporate flight departments. Air BP’s card programmes were introduced in 1993 to bridge the gap between airline, general business and private aviation customers as an easy means of payment for aviation fuel on an as needed basis.
  • For a full list of locations served by Air BP go to www.airbp.com/wheretofind

Further enquiries

 

For all advertising, PR & media requests, in all instances please contact Emerald Media:

Visit Emerald Media website

Email: airbp.advertising@emeraldmedia.co.uk  