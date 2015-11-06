Air BP appoints Julio Casas as North America General Aviation Director

Leading international aviation fuel products and services supplier, Air BP, has announced the appointment of Julio Casas as North America General Aviation Director. Julio will be based at Air BP’s American headquarters in Chicago, IL, and starts his role with immediate effect. In his new position one of his first responsibilities will be to participate in the NBAA meeting in Las Vegas. He will meet with existing and potential new clients at the Air BP booth - C10835. Julio has moved to the USA, from Europe, where he held the position of Global General Aviation Strategy and Business Development Manager for the last year.

Julio brings over seven years of highly valuable and relevant experience to the position, both from within Air BP, and parent company BP. Since joining BP on the prestigious Future Leaders programme in 2008, he has gained exposure across numerous BP Downstream businesses worldwide including time as the Middle East General Aviation Director for Air BP in Dubai. In his new role he will be responsible for growing Air BP’s presence in the North American market by developing and implementing new GA offers for airports, FBOs and operators. In addition to his main focus on the North American market, Julio will explore opportunities in the burgeoning South American region too.

Born in Germany, and with an MBA in International Management from John Moores University in the UK, Julio is very pleased to be appointed to this position.