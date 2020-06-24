Air bp appoints Martin Thomsen as new chief executive officer

Air bp announces today that Martin Thomsen will assume the role of chief executive officer, Air bp, on 1 July 2020. Martin will succeed Jon Platt, who has successfully led the business since 2016.

Martin has been with bp for 15 years and has held several positions across the downstream business. He joins Air bp from his previous position as retail director and fuels country integrator for Austria, Switzerland and Turkey.

I am proud to have been appointed to lead this great business. This is a time of significant challenge for the aviation industry, but it is also a time of great opportunity. Air bp has been providing safe and reliable fuelling operations for over 90 years and remains committed to supporting the needs of our customers. We have an exciting future ahead of us as we continue to support both bp and our industry’s low carbon ambitions. Martin Thomsen Chief executive officer, Air bp

Martin’s previous roles include fuels general manager Turkey, retail operations manager Spain, commercial ‎optimization fuels Iberia and retail Europe strategy and business development.‎ Martin, who is Brazilian, is married with three children. He holds a Master of Engineering Science from the Instituto Tecnológico, Buenos Aires and is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School Program for Leadership Development.



Jon Platt will retire from bp later this year after a distinguished career spanning over 30 years.