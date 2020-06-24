Air bp appoints Martin Thomsen as new chief executive officer

Air bp announces today that Martin Thomsen will assume the role of chief executive officer, Air bp, on 1 July 2020. Martin will succeed Jon Platt, who has successfully led the business since 2016.
Martin has been with bp for 15 years and has held several positions across the downstream business. He joins Air bp from his previous position as retail director and fuels country integrator for Austria, Switzerland and Turkey.
Martin’s previous roles include fuels general manager Turkey, retail operations manager Spain, commercial optimization fuels Iberia and retail Europe strategy and business development. Martin, who is Brazilian, is married with three children. He holds a Master of Engineering Science from the Instituto Tecnológico, Buenos Aires and is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School Program for Leadership Development.
Jon Platt will retire from bp later this year after a distinguished career spanning over 30 years.
As the aviation division of bp, Air bp is one of the world’s leading suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. We have been investing in the aviation industry for over 90 years to keep people flying safely around the world.
Our customers include commercial airlines, the military, business and private aircraft owners, airports and airfield operators. We have a wide range of services to support our fuel offer
including the design, build and operation of fuelling facilities, technical consultancy and training, low carbon solutions, the Sterling Card for efficient general aviation refuelling and innovative digital platforms to increase efficiency and reduce risk.
