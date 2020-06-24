Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. News and views
  3. Press releases
  4. Air bp appoints Martin Thomsen as new chief executive officer

Air bp appoints Martin Thomsen as new chief executive officer

Release date:
24 June 2020

Air bp announces today that Martin Thomsen will assume the role of chief executive officer, Air bp, on 1 July 2020. Martin will succeed Jon Platt, who has successfully led the business since 2016.

 

Martin has been with bp for 15 years and has held several positions across the downstream business. He joins Air bp from his previous position as retail director and fuels country integrator for Austria, Switzerland and Turkey.

 

 

I am proud to have been appointed to lead this great business. This is a time of significant challenge for the aviation industry, but it is also a time of great opportunity. Air bp has been providing safe and reliable fuelling operations for over 90 years and remains committed to supporting the needs of our customers. We have an exciting future ahead of us as we continue to support both bp and our industry’s low carbon ambitions.Martin ThomsenChief executive officer, Air bp

 

 

Martin’s previous roles include fuels general manager Turkey, retail operations manager Spain, commercial ‎optimization fuels Iberia and retail Europe strategy and business development.‎ Martin, who is Brazilian, is married with three children. He holds a Master of Engineering Science from the Instituto Tecnológico, Buenos Aires and is an alumnus of the  Harvard Business School Program for Leadership Development.

 

Jon Platt will retire from bp later this year after a distinguished career spanning over 30 years.

Editor's notes - about Air bp

As the aviation division of bp, Air bp is one of the world’s leading suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. We have been investing in the aviation industry for over 90 years to keep people flying safely around the world.

 

Our customers include commercial airlines, the military, business and private aircraft owners, airports and airfield operators. We have a wide range of services to support our fuel offer
including the design, build and operation of fuelling facilities, technical consultancy and training, low carbon solutions, the Sterling Card for efficient general aviation refuelling and innovative digital platforms to increase efficiency and reduce risk.

Further enquiries

 

For all advertising, PR & media requests, in all instances please contact Emerald Media:

Visit Emerald Media website

Email: airbp.advertising@emeraldmedia.co.uk  