  4. Air BP appoints Matt Elliott as Chief Commercial Officer

Air BP appoints Matt Elliott as Chief Commercial Officer

Release date:
17 July 2017

Leading international aviation fuel products and services supplier, Air BP, today announced the appointment of Matt Elliott as Chief Commercial Officer. Matt will be based at Air BP’s global headquarters in Sunbury on Thames, UK and starts his new role today, 17 July 2017.  He will be responsible for Air BP’s global sales and marketing strategy, global supply strategy and also lead Air BP’s digital and low carbon commercial agenda. Matt will report directly to Air BP CEO, Jon Platt.


Since joining BP as a Graduate in 1994, he has held positions in sales, marketing and operations across the company’s fuels businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, the UK and USA. For the last five years he has held the position of Managing Director, BP New Zealand where he has been responsible for successfully leading all aspects of operations in the country including the development and implementation of a sustainable winning strategy.

 

I’m very excited to be joining Air BP, a company with so much history that clearly values the relationships it has with its customers and partners, and strives to deliver leading and innovative fuel offers across the globe.Matt Elliot, Chief Commercial Officer, Air BP
Jon Platt adds: “Matt’s breadth and depth of experience will be a real asset as Air BP continues to grow its business. He brings an impressive track record of success in developing and delivering winning strategies, setting robust safety and operational agendas and building strong teams. We are excited to have him join our team.”

Editor's notes - about Air BP

 

  • As the aviation division of BP, Air BP is one of the world’s leading suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. We have been investing in the aviation industry for over 90 years to keep people flying safely around the world. We supply around 6.6 billion gallons of aviation fuel a year; fuelling over 6,000 flights a day at over 800 locations in more than 55 countries - that's more than four planes a minute.
  • Our customers include commercial airlines, the military, business and private aircraft owners, airports and airfield operators. We have a wide range of services to support our fuel offer including the design, build and operation of fuelling facilities, technical consultancy and training, low carbon solutions, the Sterling Card for efficient general aviation refuelling and innovative digital platforms to increase efficiency and reduce risk.

Further enquiries

 





  