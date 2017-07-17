Air BP appoints Matt Elliott as Chief Commercial Officer

Leading international aviation fuel products and services supplier, Air BP, today announced the appointment of Matt Elliott as Chief Commercial Officer. Matt will be based at Air BP’s global headquarters in Sunbury on Thames, UK and starts his new role today, 17 July 2017. He will be responsible for Air BP’s global sales and marketing strategy, global supply strategy and also lead Air BP’s digital and low carbon commercial agenda. Matt will report directly to Air BP CEO, Jon Platt.



Since joining BP as a Graduate in 1994, he has held positions in sales, marketing and operations across the company’s fuels businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, the UK and USA. For the last five years he has held the position of Managing Director, BP New Zealand where he has been responsible for successfully leading all aspects of operations in the country including the development and implementation of a sustainable winning strategy.