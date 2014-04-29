Air BP appoints Norbert Kamp as Global Sales & Marketing Director

Leading international aviation fuel products and services supplier, Air BP, today announced the appointment of Norbert Kamp as Global Sales & Marketing Director. Norbert will be based at Air BP’s global headquarters in Sunbury on Thames, UK and starts his new role on 1 July 2014. He will report directly to Air BP CEO, David Gilmour. The new appointment follows the retirement of Peter O’Callaghan at the end of March this year.

Norbert brings over 15 years of highly valuable and relevant fuels experience to the position gained in a variety of senior leadership roles within parent company BP – including roles in sales and marketing, business development, supply and trading. Since joining the company as a Research Chemist in 1998, he has gained exposure across numerous BP downstream businesses worldwide; and for the last four and a half years has held the position of Vice President - Strategic Cooperation, where he successfully led the strategic partnership between BP and General Electric (GE).

Born in Germany and educated in both the UK and Germany, Norbert is very pleased to be appointed to this position with one of the world’s largest suppliers of aviation fuels. Commenting on his new role, he said: “I am looking forward to joining Air BP in July and getting involved with the ambitious plans to safely grow this business through our differentiated offers to commercial airlines, the military and general aviation customers. Air BP is a leading brand in the aviation industry, with a history going back over 85 years; I am excited about joining the industry and continuing to build on Air BP’s strong reputation in the future.”

He graduated with a masters degree in Chemistry from the University of Bonn (Germany) and also holds a doctorate in the same subject from the University of York (UK).

