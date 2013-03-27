Air BP begins into-plane fuelling services at Madrid-Barajas Airport

Leading international aviation fuel supplier, Air BP, has launched into-plane services for all general and business aviation traffic at Madrid-Barajas Airport (LEMD) through its partnership with Spanish aviation fuel supplier, SCLA

Located on platform R6 at the airport, Air BP has introduced services at the new location, effective immediately, to coincide with the closure of Madrid-Torrejon Airport to general aviation traffic at the end of February, 2013.

Air BP will offer its specific and exclusive services for general and executive aviation at the new Barajas location. These include a fixed operations base, 24 hour service, dedicated Air BP staff and equipment, along with an increased operations area compared with its previous location. New and updated equipment includes refuelling units and a hydrant network.

“We are delighted to be starting operations through SCLA to provide a faster, more efficient service for the convenience of our customers at Madrid-Barajas,” said Linda Tames, General Aviation Manager of Air BP Spain. “Air BP has a long history of providing products and services to airports across Spain and we look forward to continuing to serve our customers and build strong relationships with our partners at the new location.”

The general aviation terminal building at Madrid-Barajas is due to open at the end of April and will feature VIP facilities including lounges, meeting rooms and dedicated parking. Madrid-Barajas Airport is located 20 minutes from Madrid city centre.

