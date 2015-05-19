Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. News and views
  3. Press releases
  4. Air BP bolsters its French presence with new location at St Tropez Celebrates one year anniversary at Cannes Mandelieu

Air BP bolsters its French presence with new location at St Tropez Celebrates one year anniversary at Cannes Mandelieu

Release date:
19 May 2015
Exterieur Aeroport du Golfe de Saint Tropez

Air BP, the international aviation fuel products and service supplier returns to the European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (EBACE) this week (Stand U055) having bolstered its French network with the addition of a new location at Golfe de Saint-Tropez International Airport (LTT\LFTZ). With immediate effect, Air BP will be the sole fuel provider of Jet A-1 and Avgas at LTT\LFTZ serving its General Aviation customers in the region. This win represents the company’s third Côte d’Azur Group location complementing its operations at Cannes Mandelieu and Nice Côte d'Azur Airports where it is already the contracted supplier. The new location further underlines the General Aviation sector in France as a key growth area for Air BP and brings the total number of locations in the country up to 120.

 

Air BP was selected to provide the fuel operations at Saint-Tropez owing to its ability to support global marketing activity, in addition to its extensive technical capabilities and its superior level of competence in providing a safe, fit-for-purpose and reliable service. Air BP’s expanding European network was also an important factor. Following the acquisition of Statoil Aviation last year, the company’s total number of European locations now exceeds 700.

 

LTT\LFTZ is ideally suited for business aviation activity with specialised facilities, concierge service, internet access, catering and an on-site summer helicopter shuttle service. Open 7 days a week and 365 days a year, it is located just 15 kilometres from Saint-Tropez and conveniently serves all the popular resorts from Le Lavandou to Saint-Tropez.

 

In related news, Air BP has celebrated its one year anniversary as the sole fuel provider at Cannes Mandelieu Airport with a special award presented to Dominique Thillaud, Chairman of the Board for Aéroports de la Côte d'Azur Group by David Gilmour, CEO, Air BP at EBACE in Geneva. Air BP began operations at Cannes last April and offers both Jet A-1 and Avgas with the added convenience of a self-service terminal on site.

 

Elena Melia, Commercial Manager Western European Performance Unit, Air BP, commented: “We are delighted to be celebrating both our one year anniversary at Cannes Mandelieu and the news of our new operation at Saint-Tropez. We are very pleased to be further strengthening our French network to better serve the needs of our customers and look forward to a continued mutually successful relationship with the Côte d’Azur Group.”

 

Dominique Thillaud added: “We are delighted to be welcoming Air BP to Saint-Tropez to provide a reliable and highly efficient service for the convenience of customers. We look forward to welcoming customers to our airport to explore the region known for its chic resorts, excellent Provençal cuisine and beautiful climate.”

 

www.sainttropez.aeroport.fr

Editor's notes - about Air BP
 

  • As the aviation division of BP, Air BP is one of the world's largest suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. It currently supplies over seven billion gallons of jet kerosene and aviation gasoline to its customers across the globe each year.
  • Through its direct operations, Air BP fueled more than 6,000 flights every day – that’s over four aircraft every minute or one every 15 seconds. The company operates at more than 700 global locations in over 50 countries serving customers from the private pilot to some of the world’s largest airlines.
  • Air BP’s technical and operations experts provide a complete aviation fuel consultancy service, including the design, build and operation of aviation fuelling facilities, to help customers protect their operations and manage risks.
  • Customers range from domestic and international airlines, the military, business and private aircraft owners, as well as international airports and airfield operators.
  • Air BP’s services for the General Aviation and Business Aviation sector include the Sterling Card, which can be used throughout the global network, including self-serve locations, providing easy access to fuel for thousands of Air BP clients including private pilots, aircraft management companies and corporate flight departments. Air BP’s card programmes were introduced in 1993 to bridge the gap between airline, general business and private aviation customers as an easy means of payment for aviation fuel on an as needed basis.

Further enquiries

 

For all advertising, PR & media requests, in all instances please contact Emerald Media:

Visit Emerald Media website

Email: airbp.advertising@emeraldmedia.co.uk  