Air BP bolsters its French presence with new location at St Tropez Celebrates one year anniversary at Cannes Mandelieu

Air BP, the international aviation fuel products and service supplier returns to the European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (EBACE) this week (Stand U055) having bolstered its French network with the addition of a new location at Golfe de Saint-Tropez International Airport (LTT\LFTZ). With immediate effect, Air BP will be the sole fuel provider of Jet A-1 and Avgas at LTT\LFTZ serving its General Aviation customers in the region. This win represents the company’s third Côte d’Azur Group location complementing its operations at Cannes Mandelieu and Nice Côte d'Azur Airports where it is already the contracted supplier. The new location further underlines the General Aviation sector in France as a key growth area for Air BP and brings the total number of locations in the country up to 120.

Air BP was selected to provide the fuel operations at Saint-Tropez owing to its ability to support global marketing activity, in addition to its extensive technical capabilities and its superior level of competence in providing a safe, fit-for-purpose and reliable service. Air BP’s expanding European network was also an important factor. Following the acquisition of Statoil Aviation last year, the company’s total number of European locations now exceeds 700.

LTT\LFTZ is ideally suited for business aviation activity with specialised facilities, concierge service, internet access, catering and an on-site summer helicopter shuttle service. Open 7 days a week and 365 days a year, it is located just 15 kilometres from Saint-Tropez and conveniently serves all the popular resorts from Le Lavandou to Saint-Tropez.

In related news, Air BP has celebrated its one year anniversary as the sole fuel provider at Cannes Mandelieu Airport with a special award presented to Dominique Thillaud, Chairman of the Board for Aéroports de la Côte d'Azur Group by David Gilmour, CEO, Air BP at EBACE in Geneva. Air BP began operations at Cannes last April and offers both Jet A-1 and Avgas with the added convenience of a self-service terminal on site.

Elena Melia, Commercial Manager Western European Performance Unit, Air BP, commented: “We are delighted to be celebrating both our one year anniversary at Cannes Mandelieu and the news of our new operation at Saint-Tropez. We are very pleased to be further strengthening our French network to better serve the needs of our customers and look forward to a continued mutually successful relationship with the Côte d’Azur Group.”

Dominique Thillaud added: “We are delighted to be welcoming Air BP to Saint-Tropez to provide a reliable and highly efficient service for the convenience of customers. We look forward to welcoming customers to our airport to explore the region known for its chic resorts, excellent Provençal cuisine and beautiful climate.”

www.sainttropez.aeroport.fr

