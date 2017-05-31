Air BP bolsters its presence in the Southeast of England with a new location at Redhill Aerodrome

Air BP, the international aviation fuel products and service supplier has bolstered its presence in the Southeast of England with the addition of a new location at Redhill Aerodrome in Surrey (KRG\EGKR). With immediate effect, Air BP will be the sole fuel provider of Jet A-1, AL48 and Avgas at the aerodrome. With access across the southeast of England, Redhill is ideally suited for both business aviation and rotary activity, the latter of which accounts for some 80% of its traffic serving as the base for Arena Helicopters and the National Police Air Service.
The airport has recently installed a new fuel depot in order to meet the supply needs of customers such as the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance Trust’s AW169 helicopter, and additionally to address the expansion of the Trust’s activities at Redhill. Air BP has also invested in a new state-of-the-art Jet A-1 and AL48 fuel bowser for the airport.
Open 7 days a week and year-round (with the exception of Christmas Day and Boxing Day), Redhill Aerodrome is located 22 miles south of London within easy access of the M25 and M23 motorways.
For more information on Redhill Aerodrome visit: www.redhillaerodrome.com.
