Air BP bolsters its presence in the Southeast of England with a new location at Redhill Aerodrome

Air BP, the international aviation fuel products and service supplier has bolstered its presence in the Southeast of England with the addition of a new location at Redhill Aerodrome in Surrey (KRG\EGKR). With immediate effect, Air BP will be the sole fuel provider of Jet A-1, AL48 and Avgas at the aerodrome. With access across the southeast of England, Redhill is ideally suited for both business aviation and rotary activity, the latter of which accounts for some 80% of its traffic serving as the base for Arena Helicopters and the National Police Air Service.

The airport has recently installed a new fuel depot in order to meet the supply needs of customers such as the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance Trust’s AW169 helicopter, and additionally to address the expansion of the Trust’s activities at Redhill. Air BP has also invested in a new state-of-the-art Jet A-1 and AL48 fuel bowser for the airport.

We are delighted to announce the news of our supply agreement at Redhill. Air BP is committed to serving the General Aviation market both in the UK and abroad and Redhill represents our core audience. Elena Melia General Manager Air BP Western Europe

We are very pleased to be welcoming Air BP to Redhill and look forward to a reliable and highly efficient service which we anticipate will greatly benefit our customers. Air BP was selected to supply fuel owing to its professional approach and understanding of the needs of the GA market. We also look forward to welcoming customers to our airport so that they can experience and benefit from both our new infrastructure and our uniquely positioned aerodrome which is ideally placed to serve London and the Southeast of England. Ann Bartaby Chief Executive Redhill Aerodrome

Open 7 days a week and year-round (with the exception of Christmas Day and Boxing Day), Redhill Aerodrome is located 22 miles south of London within easy access of the M25 and M23 motorways.

For more information on Redhill Aerodrome visit: www.redhillaerodrome.com.