  4. Air BP brings a green virtual reality to NBAA

Release date:
31 October 2016

Air BP, the international aviation fuel products and service supplier, will showcase its Environmental Solutions offering with a submersive, 90 second, 3D virtual reality film at this year’s NBAA-BACE, on Booth 1457.

 

Delegates donning the glasses will enter a virtual world where Air BP’s approach to carbon management will be visually highlighted as it explains its concepts of “Reduce, Replace, Neutralise”.

 

The experience will give delegates a better understanding of what their business can do to contribute to a lower carbon future. Air BP expects the movie will stimulate ideas, encourage business aviation to think about mitigating carbon impact, and highlight how Air BP can help create solutions to support these ambitions.

 

We’ve made some significant strides in the journey towards a lower carbon future this year. This movie succinctly explains how we can support aviation stakeholders in playing their part. Any delegate who views the film will better understand what can be done and we look forward to welcoming visitors wanting to find out more.Norbert KampAir BP chief commercial officer

