Site Traffic Information and Cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. News and views
  3. Press releases
  4. Air bp celebrates diversity, equity and inclusion in aviation, as its eighth Sterling Pilot Scholar is announced

Air bp celebrates diversity, equity and inclusion in aviation, as its eighth Sterling Pilot Scholar is announced

Release date:
6 September 2023
  • Air bp announces its eighth Sterling Pilot Scholar as 17-year-old, Yorkshire-based, Mollie Wadsworth – the business’s fourth female scholar.
  • Air bp’s Sterling Pilot Scholarship underlines the business’s commitment towards young aviators and aims to assist them in achieving their PPL, the first step towards a career in aviation. 
Mollie Wadsworth

Air bp, the international aviation fuel products and service supplier, is delighted to confirm that its eighth Sterling Pilot Scholar has been announced as 17-year-old Mollie Wadsworth. Mollie from Bingley, Yorkshire is currently undertaking her Private Pilot’s Licence (PPL) at Yorkshire Aviation Academy at Leeds East Airport. Mollie is Air bp’s fourth female scholar.

 

With a passion for aviation as long as she can remember, Mollie started plane spotting age nine, joined the Air Cadets at 12, and took her first flight at 13 at RAF Linton-on-Ouse. She hopes to accomplish her next goal and complete her PPL by the end of September this year. Air bp’s Sterling Pilot Scholarship offers young aviators like Mollie the opportunity to start their journey to become a pilot. Mollie hopes eventually to go on to complete her Airline Transport Pilot’s Licence (ATPL), work as a commercial airline pilot and fly the Airbus A350.

 

I feel honoured and so fortunate to have been chosen and would like to thank Air bp for the opportunity. I love that through doing this scholarship, I will learn so much more about a subject that I am so passionate about, while gaining confidence and resilience, and fulfilling a lifelong dream. As a woman, I hope that I can encourage other aspiring young pilots to apply for scholarships like Air bp’s and follow their dreams in an industry where female pilots are so underrepresented.Mollie Wadsworth

 

The percentage of women airline pilots globally is only 5.8% but growing.  In the UK the share increased from 4.3% in 2016 to 4.9% in 2021 (source: CAA), while the figure for the US increased from 4.4% in 2017 to 4.9% in 2022.

 

I would like to congratulate Mollie on being our eighth scholar and fourth female to be selected. Air bp is committed to encouraging young people like Mollie to join the aviation industry and programmes like ours are one way in which we can do that. Given the low rates of female pilots, we are even more excited to announce this news as it aligns with one of Air bp’s aims to promote diversity, equity and inclusion across the sector. I wish Mollie every success with her PPL and future career.”Federica BerraSenior vice president, Air bp

 

Air bp works with the Honourable Company of Air Pilots (HCAP) to organise the Air bp Sterling Pilot Scholarship because of its excellence in promoting the availability of scholarships to a wide public audience and its history of conducting a rigorous and fair selection process. 

 

Air bp’s Sterling Pilot Scholarship is named after its globally recognised fuel payment card, the Sterling card. The Sterling card provides easy access to fuel for thousands of clients and makes life simpler for private pilots, aircraft management companies and corporate flight departments at any of Air bp’s 700 locations globally.  

About Air bp


As the aviation division of bp, Air bp is one of the world’s leading suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. It has been investing in the aviation industry for more than 90 years to keep people flying safely around the world. In 2019 we supplied over 6.7 billion gallons of aviation fuel, fuelling over 7,000 flights per day at over 700 locations in more than 55 countries – that’s more than five planes a minute.    
    
Its customers include commercial airlines, the military, business and private aircraft owners, airports and airfield operators. Air bp has a wide range of services to support its fuel offer including the design, build and operation of fuelling facilities, technical consultancy and training, solutions to potentially help customers with direct and indirect carbon emissions savings, the Sterling card for efficient general aviation refuelling and innovative digital platforms to increase efficiency and reduce risk.    

 

For more information, go to www.airbp.com  
  
Emerald Media, tel. +44 1420 560094 / liz.danner@emeraldmedia.co.uk    