Air bp celebrates diversity, equity and inclusion in aviation, as its eighth Sterling Pilot Scholar is announced

Air bp, the international aviation fuel products and service supplier, is delighted to confirm that its eighth Sterling Pilot Scholar has been announced as 17-year-old Mollie Wadsworth. Mollie from Bingley, Yorkshire is currently undertaking her Private Pilot’s Licence (PPL) at Yorkshire Aviation Academy at Leeds East Airport. Mollie is Air bp’s fourth female scholar.
With a passion for aviation as long as she can remember, Mollie started plane spotting age nine, joined the Air Cadets at 12, and took her first flight at 13 at RAF Linton-on-Ouse. She hopes to accomplish her next goal and complete her PPL by the end of September this year. Air bp’s Sterling Pilot Scholarship offers young aviators like Mollie the opportunity to start their journey to become a pilot. Mollie hopes eventually to go on to complete her Airline Transport Pilot’s Licence (ATPL), work as a commercial airline pilot and fly the Airbus A350.
The percentage of women airline pilots globally is only 5.8% but growing. In the UK the share increased from 4.3% in 2016 to 4.9% in 2021 (source: CAA), while the figure for the US increased from 4.4% in 2017 to 4.9% in 2022.
Air bp works with the Honourable Company of Air Pilots (HCAP) to organise the Air bp Sterling Pilot Scholarship because of its excellence in promoting the availability of scholarships to a wide public audience and its history of conducting a rigorous and fair selection process.
Air bp’s Sterling Pilot Scholarship is named after its globally recognised fuel payment card, the Sterling card. The Sterling card provides easy access to fuel for thousands of clients and makes life simpler for private pilots, aircraft management companies and corporate flight departments at any of Air bp’s 700 locations globally.
As the aviation division of bp, Air bp is one of the world’s leading suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. It has been investing in the aviation industry for more than 90 years to keep people flying safely around the world. In 2019 we supplied over 6.7 billion gallons of aviation fuel, fuelling over 7,000 flights per day at over 700 locations in more than 55 countries – that’s more than five planes a minute.
Its customers include commercial airlines, the military, business and private aircraft owners, airports and airfield operators. Air bp has a wide range of services to support its fuel offer including the design, build and operation of fuelling facilities, technical consultancy and training, solutions to potentially help customers with direct and indirect carbon emissions savings, the Sterling card for efficient general aviation refuelling and innovative digital platforms to increase efficiency and reduce risk.
For more information, go to www.airbp.com
