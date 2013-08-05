Air BP completes initial OMEGA implementation at Carlisle Airport

Air BP, the specialised aviation division of oil company BP, has completed the initial implementation phase of its OMEGA fuel handling system for Carlisle Airport’s entire operational staff

This phase included a comprehensive induction, full training needs analysis and the set-up of an extensive library of Control Documents. Air BP will now offer continual training along with technical advice and specific guidance tailored to the airport’s requirements. Air BP launched the comprehensive OMEGA package of information, documentation, consultancy and training at Carlisle Airport in January 2013 to complement its fuel farm upgrade work which Air BP is scheduled to commence this month as part of its current contract. The work will comprise a new Avgas tank and jet fuel farm upgrade.



OMEGA, which stands for Operations Manual for External General Aviation, has been designed by Air BP to ensure that customers like airport operators and refuelling contractors can achieve high levels of operating standards when handling fuel. The programme highlights operational best practice from the moment fuel arrives at the airport and advises on safe storage and quality testing through advanced check lists. In addition it makes recommendations about how to move fuel around the airport and provides instruction for the safe filling of aircraft tanks. Equipment maintenance and troubleshooting problems also form an integral part of the programme structure. The system can also be updated and adapted as the airport site develops ensuring the information stays relevant as the customer grows. Through incorporating all operational, maintenance, Health Safety Security and Environment, (HSSE) and emergency response procedures OMEGA enables customers to run their own operations in line with aviation industry practices.



Air BP is using its own in-house training team to deliver the bespoke training to Carlisle’s operational team. The initial training takes six to eight weeks and further modules are offered on an ongoing basis to ensure knowledge remains up to date.



“Safety is Air BP’s top priority when providing services to our customers which is why we developed OMEGA to support them across the full spectrum of the fuel handling process. It is an area where BP is aiming to lead the industry and we believe that by sharing our fuel handling expertise via this support package we can add value for our customers. We are pleased to be sharing Air BP’s fuel handling expertise with Carlisle Airport, which is one of the UK’s most exciting, growing regional airports,” said Miguel Moreno, General Aviation Manager for Air BP.



Stobart Group owned Carlisle Airport recently received planning permission to develop a 394,000sq ft freight-distribution centre on the site and resurface the runway in readiness for air freight and passenger flights to London Southend and Dublin airports. Commenting on the initial OMEGA implementation, Andy Judge, Carlisle Airport Director said: “This is a very positive step for Carlisle Airport and goes hand in hand with our plans to develop the airport. With safety being our number one priority, OMEGA is a key component in our safety management strategy and offers exactly what the airport needs in terms of providing valuable on-going support to ensure that knowledge and performance in operational techniques remain up-to-date. It also complements the fuel farm upgrade perfectly.”



The launch of the OMEGA programme at Carlisle Airport follows hard on the heels of the OMEGA implementation at both London Oxford and London Biggin Hill airports which began using the system in October 2012. It is anticipated that further UK airports will begin to introduce the system in the coming months as Air BP promotes the safety benefits utilising the system can have at an airport’s fuel facility.

